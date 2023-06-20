The timeline of events before and after Harmony Montgomery’s death, according to authorities

On Dec. 7, 2019, Adam Montgomery allegedly beat his daughter to death, authorities said. He is now charged with second-degree murder and has pleaded not guilty.

While living in the car, Harmony was having bathroom accidents, causing her father to become “extremely upset,” according to a police affidavit unsealed Tuesday. Each time she did, he punched her in the head with a closed fist, Kayla Montgomery later told police.

The day before Thanksgiving 2019, the Montgomery family was evicted from their apartment in Manchester, N.H. The five of them, Adam M. Montgomery, his wife, Kayla, their two young sons, and Adam’s 5-year-old daughter, Harmony, stayed in a beat-up Chrysler Sebring sedan, parked at an apartment complex where a friend brought them leftovers.

Below is a timeline of the fatal attack, the failure to obtain medical help, and the alleged efforts to conceal her body, as described in an unsealed court affidavit released Tuesday.

— While Adam Montgomery was driving to a nearby Burger King, Harmony was in the backseat on the passenger side, Kayla Montgomery told investigators.

“While Adam was driving he turned his body and delivered sets of three-to-four blows with a closed fist to Harmony’s face/head on three separate occasions over the course of a few minutes,” Manchester Police Detective John Dunleavy wrote in the affidavit. “Harmony began making a moaning-type noise which went on for roughly five minutes and then stopped. At no time did anyone stop or get Harmony medical attention.”

— They returned to the Colonial Village apartment building parking lot where they sat for the next 20 minutes. During this time, Adam Montgomery had Kayla “get a bag of heroin/fentanyl” from a friend,” police wrote.

“She and Adam then used some of that heroin/fentanyl before leaving the Colonial Village parking lot,” police wrote. No one checked on Harmony during this time, according to the affidavit.

— After they left the apartments, the car broke down. “It was at that time that she and Adam discovered that Harmony was not breathing and was deceased,” police wrote. “Kayla stated that Adam went to the trunk of the vehicle, removed clothing from a black and red Under Armour duffle bag, and placed the lifeless body of Harmony into the bag.”

— “Kayla stated at no point did either of them have any conversation about getting any type of lifesaving measures for Harmony,” police wrote.

From that point, Adam Montgomery, sometimes with Kayla Montgomery’s help, spent the next three months trying to prevent anyone from discovering what had happened to Harmony, according to the affidavit.

On the day Harmony was killed, the car the family was living in broke down. A friend let them live in his Audi and they stored the duffle bag in the trunk, police wrote. Adam Montgomery at times left the duffle bag on the snow outside to slow the decomposition, Kayla told police.

— From Dec. 10, 2019, to around Dec. 30, 2019, the family moved into an apartment Kayla’s mother shared with her boyfriend on Dubuque Street in Manchester. Harmony’s body was placed inside a cooler that was stored in a hallway closet, police wrote. Kayla Montgomery “stated the body was left there the whole time the family stayed there.”

— Around Dec. 30, 2019, to about Feb. 20, 2020, the family moved into transitional housing on Lake Avenue in Manchester. During their stay, Adam Montgomery allegedly placed his daughter’s body in a heating vent in the ceiling before moving it to a closet when a custodian came to investigate a foul odor.

While living on Lake Avenue, Adam Montgomery worked as a dishwasher at the Portland Pie restaurant, which has since closed, between Jan. 14, 2020, and Feb. 22, 2020. For at least a week, Harmony’s body was hidden in the Elm Street’s restaurant freezer, according to the affidavit.

— From Feb. 20, 2020, to March 2, 2020, the family moved to a leased apartment on Union Street in Manchester. Adam Montgomery used a baby stroller to move a storage bin that held Harmony’s body to the new place, police said.

— On March 3, 2020, the family spent the night at an Econo Lodge in Manchester. Adam Montgomery allegedly placed Harmony’s body in the hotel room refrigerator. Around 1 a.m., he left in a U-Haul truck rented for him by a friend.

— At 4:44 a.m., MassDOT records show the U-Haul traveling north over the Tobin Bridge. One minute later, the vehicle is recorded going south over the bridge. Around 5:25 a.m., the vehicle was being driven north once again. Authorities searched an area off Route 107 in Revere in April. Adam Montgomery is a native of Revere.

— On Nov. 18, 2021, Crystal Sorey, Harmony’s mother who struggled with substance abuse issues, reports her daughter missing to Manchester police.

Harmony Montgomery’s body has never been found.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.