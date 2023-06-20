Mass. Air National Guardsman charged with leaking top secret documents faces arraignment Wednesday

Teixeira’s arraignment follows his indictment last week by a federal grand jury in Boston on six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information.

Teixeira, a Dighton man who’s been held without bail since his arrest in April , is scheduled to be arraigned at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday before Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy, per legal filings.

Jack Douglas Teixeira, the 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking top secret information on the Internet, is slated for arraignment Wednesday in the high-profile case in federal court in Worcester, records show.

The indictment was handed up two months after he was arrested on a criminal complaint filed by prosecutors. The prosecutors had to present evidence to a grand jury and obtain the indictment in order to move the case forward.

Teixeira jeopardized the nation’s security and breached his duties by leaking secret information he transcribed, photographed, and removed from a classified work station and then transmitted via social media, acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy said in a recent statement.

“Individuals granted access to classified materials have a fundamental duty to safeguard the information for the safety of the United States, our active service members, its citizens and its allies,” Levy said. “We are committed to ensuring that those entrusted with sensitive national security information adhere to the law.”

Each of the six counts carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised released, and a fine of up to $250,000, according to federal prosecutors.

US Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said Teixeira was “entrusted” with “information that reasonably could be expected to cause exceptionally grave damage to national security if shared.”

“Teixeira is charged with sharing information with users on a social media platform he knew were not entitled to receive it,” Garland said. “In doing so, he is alleged to have violated US law and endangered our national security.”

Last month, Hennessy granted the government’s request to keep him jailed while awaiting trial, ruling that he would pose a security risk and may flee if released.

Teixeira, a cyber defense operations journeyman assigned to the 102nd Intelligence Wing at Otis Air National Guard Base on Cape Cod, was initially charged with unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information in violation of the Espionage Act, and the removal and retention of classified documents. He’s accused of leaking hundreds of documents containing classified military information about the Ukraine war and other sensitive intelligence matters on Discord, a social media platform popular with gamers.

In May, when Hennessy ordered Teixeira to remain jailed until trial, the judge said he was troubled by government filings that alleged Teixeira acknowledged during messages with a member of a private online group that he was posting classified information and boasted “idgaf,” meaning “I don’t give an [expletive].”

Teixeira’s lawyers argued that he has no history of violence, is a lifelong resident of Dighton except for some of his time in the military, and would pose no danger if released.

Prosecutors alleged in court filings that Teixeira shared classified information that could cause grave danger to the United States with more than 150 people worldwide, used his security clearance to search intelligence databanks for information on notorious mass shootings, fantasized online about killing people, and kept a locker full of handguns and “high-capacity” rifles beside his bed.

Prosecutors wrote Teixeira “may still have access to a trove of classified information that would be of tremendous value to hostile nation states that could offer him safe harbor and attempt to facilitate his escape from the United States.”

Teixeira conducted hundreds of searches of classified US intelligence networks dating to at least Feb. 22, 2020, primarily on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according court filings.

Around July 30, he searched for the following terms: “Ruby Ridge,” Las Vegas shooting,” “Mandalay Bay shooting,” “Buffalo tops [supermarket] shooting,” and “Uvalde,” according to an FBI affidavit.

An FBI affidavit alleges Teixeira sent troubling messages to members of a private group on Discord and wrote in November: “I hope isis goes through with their attack plan and creates a massacre at the World Cup” and “If I had my way I’d kill a [expletive] ton of people ... Seriously I would be forcibly culling the weak minded.”

During a search in April of the Dighton home Teixeira shared with his mother and stepfather, FBI agents found a gun locker about two feet from his bed containing handguns, bolt-action rifles, shotguns, an AK-style high-capacity weapon, and a gas mask, according to court filings.

When Teixeira was 16, he was suspended from high school after a classmate overheard him make remarks about weapons, including Molotov cocktails, guns at the school, and racial threats, according to a government motion seeking Teixeira’s detention. At the time, Teixeira said he was speaking about a video game, but other students disputed that, according to the filing.

However, defense lawyers argued in court the high school incident was thoroughly vetted by the Air National Guard before Teixeira was granted security clearance. They said he legally owned and stored his guns, is not a threat to anyone, and should be released on bail.

