fb-pixel Skip to main content

Leominster van driver killed in Cranston, R.I. crash

By Isabela Rocha Globe Correspondent,Updated June 20, 2023, 26 minutes ago
A 61-year-old Mass. man was killed in a two-van crash in Cranston, R.I., on Monday, June 19th, 2023, officials said. The van driven by the fatal victim was owned by Life Supply Corporation, located at 280 Moody St. Ludlow, Mass., officials said.Cranston Police Department

A Leominster man who was driving a work van carrying compressed oxygen tanks was killed in a head-on crash in Cranston, R.I. Monday night, authorities said.

Garrison Gonzalez was driving a 2015 Ford Transit van owned by Life Supply Corp. of Ludlow when it collided with another work van in the area of 2150 Scituate Ave. at 8:49 p.m., Cranston police said in a statement.

Gonzalez, 61, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A passenger in his van, and the driver of the second van, were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, the statement said.

Advertisement

The Life Supply van was carrying 44 oxygen cylinders at the time of the crash. Three of the cylinders leaked as a result of the crash and had to be carefully removed, the statement said.

Ludlow Supply Corp. could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

A spokesman for the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which investigates all work-related fatalities, also could not be reached.

No further information was available.


A work van containing about 44 compressed oxygen cylinders was involved in a Cranston, R.I., crash that killed a 61-year-old Mass. man on Monday, June 19th, 2023, officials said. The van was owned by Life Supply Corporation, located at 280 Moody St. Ludlow, Mass., officials said.Cranston Police Department

Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.

Boston Globe Today