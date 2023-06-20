Leominster van driver killed in Cranston, R.I. crash

A Leominster man who was driving a work van carrying compressed oxygen tanks was killed in a head-on crash in Cranston, R.I. Monday night, authorities said.
Garrison Gonzalez was driving a 2015 Ford Transit van owned by Life Supply Corp. of Ludlow when it collided with another work van in the area of 2150 Scituate Ave. at 8:49 p.m., Cranston police said in a statement.
Gonzalez, 61, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
A passenger in his van, and the driver of the second van, were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, the statement said.
The Life Supply van was carrying 44 oxygen cylinders at the time of the crash. Three of the cylinders leaked as a result of the crash and had to be carefully removed, the statement said.
Ludlow Supply Corp. could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.
A spokesman for the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which investigates all work-related fatalities, also could not be reached.
No further information was available.
