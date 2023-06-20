Leominster van driver killed in Cranston, R.I. crash

A Leominster man who was driving a work van carrying compressed oxygen tanks was killed in a head-on crash in Cranston, R.I. Monday night, authorities said.

Garrison Gonzalez was driving a 2015 Ford Transit van owned by Life Supply Corp. of Ludlow when it collided with another work van in the area of 2150 Scituate Ave. at 8:49 p.m., Cranston police said in a statement.

Gonzalez, 61, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.