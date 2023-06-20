Maine man is charged with killing man and woman in downtown Westbrook

Lagrange was tackled and disarmed by bystanders as he tried to run away from the scene, the statement said.

Marcel Lagrange Jr., 24, of South Portland, Maine apparently had no connection to the victims, identified as Brittney Cockrell, 37, and Michael Hayter, 41, both of Westbrook, Maine State Police said in a statement Tuesday.

A man was arrested and charged for allegedly killing a man and woman in downtown Westbrook, Maine, in front of their two children on Monday night, authorities said.

Lagrange was charged with two counts of murder, the statement said, and is being held without bail. He will be arraigned Wednesday in Cumberland County Superior Court at 1 p.m.

Police in Westbrook, a city about seven miles west of Portland, responded around 8:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Main and Bridge streets.

Upon arrival, officers saw a man shooting a woman near a vehicle in the parking lot off Bridge Street, the statement said, and began pursuing the man on foot.

The man, who was still armed, physically assaulted a witness during the pursuit before being tackled and disarmed by several others , the statement said.

The man who was assaulted was identified as Fred Roukey, 75, of Westbrook. He was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment of minor injuries, the statement said.

Cockrell was found dead near the vehicle; Hayter was found dead inside the vehicle, State Police said.

Their children, an 11-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl, were found uninjured inside the vehicle, the statement said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, Maine confirmed Tuesday the cause and manner of the deaths of Cockrell and Hayter as gunshot wounds and has ruled their deaths a homicide, the statement said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Maine State Police at 207-624-7076.

