Neo-Nazi group protested outside a ‘drag queen story hour’ at cafe in Concord, N.H.

“I was so determined to have a nice time, just reading to kids,” said Garland, who asked to be identified by her performer name, in an interview. “I was so mad.”

Juicy Garland, a drag queen who was preparing to read children’s stories to kids at Teatotaller, posted a video to Twitter of the group standing outside the cafe. Dressed in black shirts, hats, and masks, the group was shown chanting and raising their arms in a Nazi salute.

The Nationalist Social Club, or NSC-131, has taken credit for the demonstration on social media, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in an e-mail.

Advertisement

“Our Civil Rights Unit is certainly aware of this incident and is actively working with Concord Police and our law enforcement partners to look into it further,” a spokesman said. “Anyone who has information about the identities of the participants is encouraged to contact the Concord Police Department or the Attorney General’s Office.”

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Concord police responded to the scene, Garland said. Concord police could not be reached for comment by the Globe. There were no arrests, WMUR reported.

Teatotaller owner Emmett Soldati said there have been groups protesting the cafe’s monthly drag queen story hours on at least three other occasions.

Around 10:40 a.m., Garland said, she was chatting with guests who had arrived early to the 11 a.m. event, when the group appeared outside the cafe.

Soldati said the event, which had been visible through the cafe’s floor-to-ceiling windows, was moved to the less-visible second floor.

“Juicy was a wonderful, very unflappable, and funny personality to kinda just roll with it, and make sure all the kids were mostly oblivious to what was going on ... and were able to enjoy the reading hour,” Soldati said.

Advertisement

In the moment, Garland said, she focused on entertaining, performing, and checking in with the kids and parents.

“While the kids were oblivious, these parents are full grown adults who are very conscious of the shouts of ‘[expletive], [expletive], [expletive]’ from the streets,” Garland said. “While I’m also smiling and reading ‘Heather Has Two Mommies,’ I am dealing with the shouts behind me ... so, it’s just compartmentalization and dealing with the tasks in front of me.”

Soldati said the cafe will continue hosting the story hours. The protesters, he said, are a “small minority,” and the cafe has many local supporters.

“We are emboldened, not just because neo-Nazis are saying we should stop ... but because at the end of the day, we sell bubble tea and lattes, and our community loves us,” Soldati said. “Though we take threats seriously and safety is our number one priority for our staff, our performers and our audience, we know that this is important work and we are proud to do it.”

NSC-131 has also made headlines this month in connection to other demonstrations.

Last Wednesday, Chris Hood, a leader of the group, was ordered not guilty to public fighting in connection to a similar protest in July outside a drag queen story hour event in Boston. On June 5, a New Hampshire superior court judge dismissed another case against NSC-131 taken up by the state’s attorney general, according to WBUR.

Advertisement









Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.