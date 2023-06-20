New England Aquarium teams up with Puerto Rican nonprofit to track endangered leatherback turtles

“We know where leatherbacks are coming next, and how many eggs they might be laying, but we really don’t know what they’re doing in between,” Dodge said in a phone interview. “We’re trying to understand what they’re doing outside of the actual nesting period so that we can then potentially designate a critical habitat.”

Aquarium research scientist Kara Dodge and Amigos de las Tortugas Marinas, or ATMAR, have established the first long-term leatherback satellite tagging project in southeast Puerto Rico. The team hopes to use the data to support conservation efforts for the species, the Aquarium said.

The New England Aquarium has teamed up with a Puerto Rican nonprofit to track the migratory patterns and nesting beaches of endangered leatherback sea turtles.

The turtles have experienced widespread population declines — an estimated 40 percent in the past three decades, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Leatherbacks swim across the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian oceans and have been spotted off Cape Cod and Nantucket. Weighing 750 to 1,000 pounds, they are the largest turtles in the world.

“They’re just a really fascinating animal,” Dodge said. “They’ve been around for over 100 million years and haven’t changed all that much during that time period, which, from an evolutionary perspective, is really interesting.”

Dodge began collaborating with ATMAR in 2018, when a leatherback turtle tagged in Cape Cod was spotted on the Puerto Rican shore for the second time, an unusual occurrence for the roaming species. The sea creatures can migrate more than 10,000 miles between nesting grounds each year, reaching depths of 4,000 feet, NOAA said.

The team has since tagged and tracked about 20 turtles on Puerto Rican beaches. Dodge said she most recently traveled to the island in May, where five turtles were tagged on Playa California in Maunabo.

Tagging is not an easy feat, Dodge said. Late at night, the team waits for leatherbacks to creep up the beaches. ATMAR founder and president Luis Crespo uses a drone equipped with a thermal camera to spot the turtles as they emerge, the aquarium said. The drone was funded by the aquarium’s Marine Conservation Action Fund.

A drone captures a nesting leatherback along the water in Maunabo, Puerto Rico. Luis Crespo

“The drone is an amazing tool. It records both visual and infrared video simultaneously and allows us to spot the animals as they come out of the water,” Crespo said in a statement. “We are looking not only for the leatherbacks but nest predators, such as feral dogs or poachers.”

Once a leatherback is spotted, the scientists have only a 10-minute window as the creatures lay their eggs.

“As soon as we spot one, we’re running down the beach as fast as we can. You have a red headlamp on because bright light is disturbing to them ... You have to be super careful to not take a digger,” Dodge said with a laugh.

The project still is in its early stages — for the concrete data, the turtles need to be tracked for up to 10 years. Dodge said the team hopes to expand its tagging efforts to additional beaches, eventually building a data set for the entire island.

Puerto Rico has yet to designate any critical habitat protection for leatherbacks, Dodge said.

“We’re really hoping that this combination of the satellite telemetry project, lots of collaboration with the local NGOs, as well as using new technologies, this is going to be a breakthrough to figure out what’s going on with leatherbacks, not only in the Northern Caribbean, but also throughout the Atlantic,” Dodge said.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.