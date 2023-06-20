Newton, Mass., woman rescued after falling on Mt. Monadnock trail in Jaffrey, N.H.

A Newton, Mass., woman was rescued Monday after she was injured from a fall while hiking on Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey, N.H., officials said.
At around 1 p.m., N.H. Fish and Game received a report of the injured hiker on the White Cross Trail in Monadnock State Park, according to a statement from the agency.
Park staff and conservation officers responded to the location of the hiker, identified as Jennifer Gritter, 44, the statement said. Gritter was traveling with friends and family.
“After receiving medical attention, Gritter was placed in a litter and was carried down to the trailhead at Monadnock State Park Headquarters,” officials said. “Several Good Samaritans assisted with the carryout.”
Gritter and the rescue team returned to the trailhead at 5:20 p.m. where an ambulance was waiting, the statement said. Gritter ultimately declined ambulance transport and left the park in a personal vehicle, officials said.
N.H. Fish and Game encouraged hikers to purchase a Hike Safe card to avoid financial liability in the case of a rescue.
“The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities,” officials said.
