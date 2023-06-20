Newton, Mass., woman rescued after falling on Mt. Monadnock trail in Jaffrey, N.H.

A Newton, Mass., woman was rescued Monday after she was injured from a fall while hiking on Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey, N.H., officials said.

At around 1 p.m., N.H. Fish and Game received a report of the injured hiker on the White Cross Trail in Monadnock State Park, according to a statement from the agency.

Park staff and conservation officers responded to the location of the hiker, identified as Jennifer Gritter, 44, the statement said. Gritter was traveling with friends and family.