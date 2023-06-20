N.H. man charged with assaulting police during Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol

Ackerman made his initial appearance Tuesday in US District Court in Concord, N.H., records show. He did not enter a plea, and his public defender didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

Richard Zachary Ackerman, of Salem, N.H., was arrested Sunday by FBI agents on charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and theft of government property, according to officials and legal filings.

A 22-year-old New Hampshire man was arrested for allegedly assaulting police during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol and taking an officer’s helmet that he kept as a “war trophy,” federal authorities said Tuesday.

The case will ultimately be adjudicated in Washington D.C.

Ackerman, prosecutors said in a statement, was allegedly “among a mob illegally massed on Capitol grounds, including on the lower west terrace and near an archway and tunnel that leads into the Capitol building.”

The statement from the office of D.C.’s US Attorney Matthew M. Graves said Ackerman allegedly “found a U.S. Capitol Police helmet and put it on. Later in the day, while wearing the helmet, Ackerman is accused of throwing a water bottle toward the entrance to the tunnel, where a line of police officers was positioned.”

Legal filings, Graves’s office said, indicate “that Ackerman referred to the helmet as his “war trophy” and took the helmet with him back to New Hampshire.”

The FBI seized the helmet from Ackerman’s home in June of 2022, according to the statement.

Graves’s office said more than 1,000 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the insurrection, which unfolded after Donald Trump, in the waning days of his presidency, told supporters to “fight like hell” before they marched to the Capitol and breached the entrance, forcing Congress to evacuate and delaying the certification of Joe Biden’s November 2020 election victory.

“The FBI has arrested Richard Zachary Ackerman, of Salem, N.H., on felony charges for his alleged actions during the 1/6/21 breach of the U.S. Capitol, bringing the total number of people FBI Boston has arrested from its area of responsibility (MA, ME, NH, and RI) to 25,” said Kristen Setera, a spokesperson for the FBI Boston office, in an email.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.