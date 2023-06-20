Patriots cornerback Jack Jones to face gun charges in East Boston court

Jones was arrested by State Police on two counts of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

Jones, 25, was flying to Los Angeles last Friday when the handguns along with ammunition clips were allegedly discovered in his luggage at the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint in Terminal B around 5:30 p.m., officials have said.

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones is scheduled to appear in East Boston Municipal Court Tuesday to face charges for allegedly carrying two loaded firearms in his carry-on luggage at Logan Airport.

He was released on $50,000 cash bail after being booked at the State Police barracks at Logan, officials have said.

Jones is in the second season of his four-year, $4.4 million rookie contract. His base salary for 2023 is $870,000, according to prior Globe coverage. He participated in the team’s offseason program which ended last Friday, hours before his arrest.

The Patriots have not said publicly how they will respond to Jones’ arrest, which could lead to suspension under the NFL’s gun policy, the Globe has reported.

He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of all charges he faces and received consecutive sentences, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office, which is prosecuting Jones.

Jones’ arrest led to the resurfacing of a tweet he posted when NBA star Ja Morant faced gun possession charges that led to a 25-game suspension by the NBA.

In the posting, Jones indicated that he was familiar with firearm possession laws, which vary across the country.

“You letting social media and yo pride ruin yo real money,” he tweeted in May. “Put them guns down and run that money up. Make one of yo homies sign up for security or concealed carry if you feel like you need it that bad … But you the bread winner, you gotta start acting like it.”

The gun arrest is the latest off-field difficulty for Jones.

A five-star recruit out of Long Beach Polytechnic High School in California, Jones played two seasons at Southern Cal before getting dismissed in May 2018 because of academic issues.

Three weeks after the team removed him from the roster, Jones was arrested at a Panda Express in Santa Paula, Calif., on suspicion of commercial burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime — two felony charges. The charges were later reduced to a second-degree misdemeanor. Jones served 45 days of house arrest as part of a plea agreement, the Globe reported.

After transferring to Moorpark College for the 2018 season, Jones committed to Arizona State. He played in all 13 games in 2019, but was suspended indefinitely after the 2020 season opener for a conduct-related matter. He returned to the field for a productive 2021 season, playing in 11 games.

Jones was drafted in the fourth round in 2022 and was given a two-game suspension by the Patriots last season.

Information from earlier Globe coverage was used in this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





