Rescue effort for missing submersible in Atlantic Ocean faces increasingly long odds

The Titanic’s wreckage lies about 900 miles east of Cape Cod, 12,500 feet below the surface, beyond the reach of nearly all submersibles and any human divers. But first the Titan must be found. And even if its carbon-fiber hull has not been crushed by the immense pressure, or it’s not bobbing somewhere on the surface, time is running out for what could be the deepest ocean rescue ever made.

US and Canadian armed forces have searched an area larger than Connecticut for the Titan, a submersible making its third visit to the Titanic, which sank on April 15, 1912, with the loss of more than 1,500 lives.

The harrowing, exhaustive search for a 21-foot, deep-sea submersible carrying five people to the wreck of the RMS Titanic in the remote North Atlantic has reached a critical stage, with oxygen supplies inside the vessel expected to be depleted by Thursday morning, Coast Guard officials in Boston said Tuesday.

“To date, those search efforts have not yielded any results,” US Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick said during a briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick spoke in Boston on Tuesday. Steven Senne/Associated Press

The Titan lost contact with its support vessel Sunday, less than two hours after beginning its miles-long descent to a place where no light exists and strong currents can buffet the remains of even the greatest ocean liner of its time.

Frederick said C-130 aircraft have searched the ocean surface by sight and with radar, and that “sub-surface” searches have been conducted with sonar buoys, in an effort to pick up any attempts by the Titan’s passengers to signal their rescuers.

Those passengers include Stockton Rush, chief executive of OceanGate Expeditions, which owns the Titan; British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding; French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet; and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son, Sulaiman Dawood.

Harding, the owner of Action Aviation, said on Instagram Sunday that “due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023.”

“A weather window has just opened up, and we are going to attempt a dive tomorrow,” Harding wrote.

Frederick said the MV Deep Energy, a 630-foot pipe-laying vessel, arrived Tuesday and had launched a remotely operated dive “at the last known position of the Titan and the approximate position of the Titanic wreck.”

Victor Mastone, retired director and chief archeologist of the Massachusetts Board of Underwater Archaeological Resources, said that the search for the Titan has been “nerve-racking.”

“I know they keep focusing on the oxygen supply, but the key here is finding them,” Mastone said. “You wonder what happened. Was it an electrical failure? It’s not like it hadn’t been tested, so I know it had the capability to get there.”

OceanGate Expeditions reportedly charges up to $250,000 per passenger. On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that leaders in the submersible craft industry had expressed concerns about what they called OceanGate’s “experimental” approach, warning in 2018 of possible “catastrophic” problems with the submersible and its planned mission to tour the Titanic wreckage.

The warning letter, obtained by the Times, was signed by more than three dozen people — including oceanographers, submersible company executives, and deep-sea explorers — who said they had “unanimous concern” about the Titan.

The letter said that OceanGate’s marketing had been “misleading,” because it claimed that the Titan would meet or exceed the safety standards of a risk assessment agency known as DNV, despite no plans to have the craft assessed by the agency.

Rush, the OceanGate chief executive, told the Associated Press in 2021 that the Titan’s technology was “very cutting edge” and was developed with the help of NASA and aerospace manufacturers.

“This is the only submersible — crewed submersible — that’s made of carbon fiber and titanium,” Rush said, calling the Titan the “largest carbon fiber structure that we know of,” with 5-inch-thick carbon fiber and 3.25-inch-thick titanium.

The rescue scenarios, however, are few and dwindling. One scenario with promise is that the Titan, which was brought to the site from Newfoundland by a former Canadian icebreaker, had jettisoned an attached weight that would allow the craft to rise slowly to the surface.

If that’s the case, the submersible — about the size of a mini-van — might still be found.

Another, more grim scenario includes the loss of electrical power on the battery-driven vessel, possibly from a fire or short-circuit, which could account for losing communication with its support ship, the Polar Prince. This would make finding the vessel extremely difficult.

The worst-case scenario is that a defect in the hull, at a depth where sea pressures are enormous, led to a catastrophic accident that crushed the Titan and instantly killed its passengers.

A total of 7,600 square miles have been searched since Sunday, said Frederick, the Coast Guard captain.

“While the US Coast Guard has assumed the role of search and rescue mission coordinator, we do not have all of the necessary expertise and equipment required in a search of this nature,” Frederick said.

A “unified command” that includes the US and Canadian Coast Guards, as well as the parent company of the Titan, “brings that expertise and additional capability together to maximize effort in solving this very complex problem,” he added.

“I want to reiterate, this is a very complex search,” Frederick said. “And the unified team is working around the clock to bring all available assets and expertise to bear in an effort to solve this very complex problem.”

Private research vessels also are preparing to join the search, he said. And the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, which helped discover the Titanic wreck in 1985, is monitoring the rescue effort.

“Our assets with search capabilities are currently not in this part of the world, but WHOI engineers and researchers are providing expertise as warranted,” spokeswoman Suzanne Pelisson said.

OceanGate’s expeditions to the Titanic site have included archeologists and marine biologists. The company also has brought paying customers known as “mission specialists,” who take turns operating sonar equipment and performing other tasks.

Mastone, the former state underwater archeologist, said such a trip would be “the thing of a lifetime. It would be incredible. You’re so close; it’s not a picture.”

“You have to have a lot of sympathy, that’s first and foremost,” Mastone added. “Why would you do this, that’s my second question. To me, it’s recreational. This is not a scientific project; this is tourism.”

The search and rescue effort could become the deepest ever. In 2022, the US Navy retrieved the wreckage of an F-35 fighter jet from 12,400 feet in the South China Sea. And in 1973, the Navy used a submersible to rescue two British sailors who had been stranded for three days in a 6-foot steel ball 1,600 feet down in the Atlantic.





Travis Andersen and Spencer Buell of the Globe staff and Globe correspondent Alysa Guffey contributed to this report.

Brian MacQuarrie can be reached at brian.macquarrie@globe.com.