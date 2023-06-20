Somerville man arrested in connection with Malden shooting that left woman with life threatening injuries

Abdulaziz, prosecutors said in a statement, is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of ammunition in connection with the shooting, which occurred around 2:22 a.m. Sunday at the complex on Overlook Ridge Drive.

Ryan’s office said in a statement that Mohamed Abdulaziz, 35, was slated for arraignment Tuesday from his hospital bed at Massachusetts General Hospital, where he’s being treated for injuries sustained in the incident.

A Somerville man is facing criminal charges for allegedly opening fire Sunday in the lobby of a Malden apartment complex, severely wounding a woman who remained hospitalized and clinging to life Tuesday, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office.

Arraignment results weren’t immediately available, and it wasn’t clear if Abdulaziz had retained counsel who could speak on his behalf.

Authorities said Abdulaziz entered the lobby and “allegedly discharged his firearm,” striking a 33-year-old woman, whose injuries were described as life threatening. She remained hospitalized Tuesday.

“The preliminary investigation suggests that the defendant entered the lobby targeting a male potentially with the intent to rob him,” said Ryan’s office. “During the altercation the man who was targeted also discharged a firearm. That man has not been located at this time.”

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Malden police at 781-397-7171, via their text line at 847-411, or online at maldenpd.com.

News crews gathered around the Quarrystone at Overlook Ridge apartment complex on the eastern side of Malden near Route 1 Sunday morning, their cameras capturing images of police searching the area.

Larry Zepeda, 33, said he heard about six gunshots ring out around 2:15 a.m. The sound was loud enough to send him and his wife, who live in a neighboring building, springing out of bed.

He said he looked out to see a chaotic scene involving a crowd of young people who were dressed up.

“I see kids flying around, screaming,” he said.

He waited until police came before he went outside, he said, because “I didn’t want to get involved in anything crazy.”

When he did go out and look — and take video — he saw a woman on the ground in the lobby of 10 Overlook Ridge, with first responders administering CPR. He said they did this for about 10 or 15 minutes before taking her to the hospital.

