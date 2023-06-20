State Police: No evidence that Lynn man found dead in marsh Friday suffered external trauma

Investigators said Tuesday they have found no signs that a 24-year-old Lynn man found dead in a Revere marsh Friday had suffered any external trauma.

Dickson Joel De Los Reyes Gomez disappeared early June 11 after he left a party in Chelsea and got into a Lyft rideshare vehicle in front of a home on Shurtleff Street, authorities have said.

The ride ended about 14 minutes later when he exited the Lyft in the area of American Legion Highway and Route 107. De Los Reyes Gomez was last seen walking a short distance and entering the Rumney Marsh Reservation, David Procopio, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police, said in a statement Tuesday.

A 911 call to Revere police was made from De Los Reyes Gomez’s cell phone, authorities have said. But the phone disconnected, and police could not reach him after calling him back several times.

A State Police helicopter found his body in the marsh Friday.

Investigators interviewed the Lyft driver and people who attended the same party as De Los Reyes Gomez, and reviewed camera footage, Procopio said Tuesday.

Officials are still waiting for the results of toxicology tests, the statement said. The cause of death will be determined by the Office of the State Medical Examiner.

“The Massachusetts State Police and the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office extend their deepest condolences to Mr. De Los Reyes’ family on their tragic loss,” the statement said.

De Los Reyes Gomez has been described as a hard-working, determined, and joyful young man by friends and fellow members of Ministerio Internacional Cristo Vive in Everett. Pastor José Marcial Sánchez said De Los Reyes Gomez had studied to be a doctor while living in Guatemala and hoped to continue that work in the United States.

“It’s hard for us to accept the loss of a young leader like him,” Sánchez told the Globe during a service Saturday night.

According to his death notice, he is survived by his parents, Angel and Marta De Los Reyes Gomez, and four siblings.

A wake is scheduled for Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Ministerio Internacional Cristo Vive in Everett. A funeral is set for Thursday starting at 10 a.m. at Ruggiero Family Memorial Home in East Boston, followed by burial in Pine Grove Cemetery in Lynn, according to the death notice.

Correspondent Nick Stoico contributed to this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.