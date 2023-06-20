Teen killed, driver injured, in crash on Route 128 in Manchester-by-the-Sea

A 19-year-old Lynn man was killed, and a driver seriously injured, in a single-car crash on Route 128 north in Manchester-by-the-Sea Tuesday morning, State Police said.
The victim, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver, a 26-year-old man who also lived in Lynn, was flown by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, State Police said.
His condition was not known Tuesday evening.
The crash occurred at 7:19 a.m. when the 2009 Honda Civic went off the road at mile marker 51, which is near the School Street exit, and into a tree line, State Police said.
Excessive speed is believed to have been a contributing factor , said David Procopio, a spokesperson for State Police. Procopio said it is unclear as of Tuesday night if the victims were wearing seatbelts.
The crash remains under investigation.
