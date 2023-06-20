Teen killed, driver injured, in crash on Route 128 in Manchester-by-the-Sea

A 19-year-old Lynn man was killed, and a driver seriously injured, in a single-car crash on Route 128 north in Manchester-by-the-Sea Tuesday morning, State Police said.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver, a 26-year-old man who also lived in Lynn, was flown by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, State Police said.

His condition was not known Tuesday evening.