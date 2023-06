Medical mistrust is a real and growing problem, reflecting historical and current injustices experienced by socially and economically marginalized groups, and highlighted as a result of the pandemic.

Marcela Garcia, Globe associate editor and columnist, hosts Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission, for a headlining discussion about how we can build trust in historically marginalized communities in preparation for future pandemics and public health crises.