Here’s a look at the agreement Hunter Biden has made with federal prosecutors

Hunter Biden will plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax offenses as part of the agreement. If a judge signs off on the deal, it would also likely allow Hunter Biden to avoid prosecution on a charge of illegally possessing a firearm as an unlawful user of a controlled substance and avoid spending time in jail if he follows conditions set by prosecutors.

The agreement was made public on Tuesday. David C. Weiss, the US Attorney for the District of Delaware, released a statement Tuesday announcing the charges against Hunter Biden .

President Biden’s son Hunter will plead guilty to charges he failed to pay federal income tax, the Justice Department said in court filings, which outlined an agreement he reached with federal prosecutors. He will also admit to illegal possession of a handgun.

Chris Clark, a lawyer for Hunter Biden, said in a statement shared with several media outlets that it is his understanding that the agreement marks the end of a five-year investigation into Hunter Biden’s finances that was first opened in 2018 during the Trump administration.

“Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments when due pursuant to a plea agreement. A firearm charge, which will be subject to pretrial diversion agreement and will not be the subject of the plea agreement, will also be filed,” Clark said in the statement.

“Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life,” Clark continued. “He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward.”

But Weiss said in his statement that “the investigation is ongoing.”

Both prosecutors and the defense for Hunter Biden have jointly requested that the court schedule an appearance so that he can enter his plea. The judge would have to approve any proposed deal.

Here’s a look at the what the agreement entails.

The two misdemeanor tax offenses

Hunter Biden has been charged with two counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax during the years of 2017 and 2018, according to the court papers. Hunter Biden was a resident of the District of Columbia both years.

Prosecutors state that Hunter Biden received taxable income in excess of $1.5 million in 2017, and that he owed the government income tax in excess of $100,000. Hunter Biden failed to pay that income tax to the Internal Revenue Service by April 17, 2018.

In 2018, Hunter Biden also received taxable income in excess of $1.5 million and owed the government income tax in the excess of $100,000 and failed to pay it, prosecutors said.

Representatives for Hunter Biden have said he has paid what he owed.

The Justice Department will recommend probation for the tax charges, the Associated Press reported. Hunter Biden would likely not face time behind bars as a result of the agreement.

The misdemeanor tax crimes he is set to plead guilty to are more limited in scope than the allegations that Republicans in Congress have been pursuing, which concerned his finances, the AP reported. Republicans plan on continuing to pursue their own investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings, said Kentucky Republican James Comer, chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, in a statement.

Advertisement

The diversion agreement on the felony gun charge

Prosecutors said that on or about Oct. 12, 2018 through on or about Oct. 23, 2018, Hunter Biden possessed a firearm despite using and being addicted to a controlled substance during that time. The court papers state that he possessed handgun, a Colt Cobra 38SPL revolver.

Hunter Biden is not pleading guilty to the gun possession charge because it is being handled as a diversion agreement. Diversion is an option typically only applied to nonviolent offenders for nonviolent misdemeanor cases. If the defendant completes the agreement and successfully follows all conditions of the program, the pending criminal charges are removed from their record and they are able to avoid a criminal conviction, according to Cornell Law School.

Prosecutors have said they will recommend two years of probation on the tax charges and diversion conditions for the gun charge, sources familiar with the matter told the Washington Post. It would be wiped from Hunter Biden’s record if he meets the conditions of the program laid out by prosecutors.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com.