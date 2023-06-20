Peabody unfairly singled out over concerns about overdevelopment

The article “Housing getting short shrift, study says” (Business, June 8) fails to present a balanced picture of the benefits that residents of Peabody have enjoyed for 20 years from Community Preservation Act funding. The reporter singles out Peabody as an example of funds used to preserve open space rather than housing development. Mayor Edward Bettencourt rightfully defended this decision based on concerns over infrastructure and overdevelopment in Peabody. Try to drive through the city. Traffic is gridlocked.

Peabody’s Community Preservation Committee has met and exceeded the state-mandated 10 percent use of CPA funds for housing. The CPC is made up of volunteers who take great care to fairly review any requests for proposals that are submitted. Funding has helped to purchase or rehab affordable housing for disabled and older adults, restore and upgrade safer playgrounds and parks, preserve historically significant sites, and ensure that Peabody is a community where residents can live safely and with pride.