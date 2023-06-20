Nick Sperounis, 18, a three-sport athlete at Chelmsford High, dies of cancer

Sperounis, a three-sport athlete, competed during his freshman year, but his diagnosis in August ahead of his sophomore season left him on the sidelines thereafter. His perseverance and strength in his two-year year battle with cancer inspired his football team , wrestling team , and lacrosse team.

Chelmsford's Nik Sperounis, who fought to return to the sideline with his football teammates for a Thanksgiving Day game against Billerica, died Tuesday after a bout with cancer. He was 18 years old.

“The people, Chelmsford high school, the football program, the wrestling program, lacrosse program love that kid,” said wrestling coach Chris Piscione. “We support him and his family. I will never forget him and what he did, his contribution here, and the support he gave us when he’s fighting for his life every day.”

It was Sperounis pushing his teammates to achieve more, and then his teammates pushing him in his own battle when his condition worsened. He was able to attend his prom and graduation before passing away.

“It’s tough to put into words what he meant to everyone, especially the kids he grew up with,” Piscione said. “He meant everything to them.”

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.