Max Scherzer, Mets steady themselves in blowout victory over host Astros

Scherzer (6-2) gave up just four hits and struck out eight to bounce back from consecutive rough starts against the Braves and Yankees. He was tagged for seven hits and six runs in 3⅓ innings last week in a no-decision at home against the Yankees.

The win was New York’s first over the Astros since Sept. 28, 2014, at Citi Field, snapping a seven-game skid. The Mets had lost eight in a row in Houston, with their previous win here coming in May 2011.

HOUSTON — Francisco Lindor homered and drove in five runs, and Max Scherzer pitched eight fantastic innings for his longest outing with the New York Mets in their 11-1 victory over the skidding Houston Astros on Monday night.

Daniel Vogelbach, who tied a season high with three RBIs, homered off rookie Hunter Brown (6-4) to start the third. The Mets were up, 2-0, with one out in the inning when Lindor’s three-run shot made it 5-0. Vogelbach has homered twice in his last four games after the slumping slugger was benched for six games.

New York won for only the fourth time in 15 games overall.

The last time Scherzer went eight innings was Sept. 12, 2021, when he tossed eight scoreless frames of one-hit ball for the Los Angeles Dodgers against San Diego.

Yainer Diaz homered for the second time in three games, but the Astros couldn’t do much else as they lost their season-high fifth straight. Houston has scored just one run in three of its last five games as the team struggles to deal with an injury to star slugger Yordan Alvarez.

Jeremy Peña singled with no outs in the third for Houston’s first hit. But Scherzer retired the next 10 batters before Martín Maldonado singled with one out in the sixth. Alex Bregman singled with two outs in the inning before Scherzer struck out Kyle Tucker.

Justin Verlander, who pitched for the Astros from Aug. 2017 until signing with the Mets last offseason, was presented with his 2022 World Series ring in a pregame ceremony. Verlander, who also helped Houston to its first title in 2017, was honored in a video filled with highlights from his tenure with the team before manager Dusty Baker handed him the ring.

“It was an incredible run and I look back so fondly at my time here,” Verlander said. “It was a wonderful chapter in my career and I’m very thankful for it.”

Verlander was 61-19 with a 2.26 ERA in 102 regular-season starts with the Astros, winning two of his three AL Cy Young Awards (2019, 2022).