Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck will undergo surgery next week for facial fracture

MINNEAPOLIS — Red Sox righthander Tanner Houck, who suffered a facial fracture last week when a liner from Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka hit him on the right cheek, will undergo surgery next week to have a plate inserted.
While the Sox do not have a timetable for Houck’s return, they are confident he will pitch again this year.
“He is pitching,” said manager Alex Cora. “The fact that he knows he’s going to be part of [the team this season] is good, it’s the best news we could get.”
Cora described the outcome as something close to a “best-case scenario” given that the ball missed his eye and his temple. He said Houck (3-6, 5.05 ERA in 13 starts) was heartened by the clear path moving forward.
“Getting rest and knowing what’s going to happen, obviously knowing that he’ll be part of this whenever he gets back, it’s a good feeling,” said Cora.
Though the Sox have avoided offering a timetable — and have not identified the specific fracture(s) — there is a comparable recent case that offers general insight. In late August 2021, Chris Bassitt suffered a broken cheekbone on a liner. One week after the injury, he underwent surgery. With no minor league season for rehab outings, Bassitt returned directly to the big leagues 30 days after the surgery, albeit while capped at three innings.
