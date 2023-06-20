Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck will undergo surgery next week for facial fracture

MINNEAPOLIS — Red Sox righthander Tanner Houck, who suffered a facial fracture last week when a liner from Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka hit him on the right cheek, will undergo surgery next week to have a plate inserted.

While the Sox do not have a timetable for Houck’s return, they are confident he will pitch again this year.

“He is pitching,” said manager Alex Cora. “The fact that he knows he’s going to be part of [the team this season] is good, it’s the best news we could get.”