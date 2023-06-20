Red Sox pound Twins again for sixth straight victory

Though rushed, Arroyo proved ready for the moment. He collected a career-high five hits, going 5 for 5 in a 10-4 Red Sox victory over the Twins that extended the team’s winning streak to six games and improved their record to 39-35, reaching four games over .500 for the first time since May 27.

The 28-year-old was not in the original lineup submitted by Red Sox manager Alex Cora. But when anticipated shortstop Pablo Reyes had to be scratched shortly before the game because of right abdominal soreness, Arroyo was thrust into the lineup at second base, with Kiké Hernández moving to short.

MINNEAPOLIS — It was supposed to be an off-night for Christian Arroyo, or at least one where he played sparingly.

The lopsided final score did not accurately reflect the game’s slow-building early tension. Starters Kutter Crawford and Bailey Ober stifled both lineups through three innings, before the Red Sox broke through with a show of strength in the fourth against Ober, Minnesota’s 6-foot-9-inch pitcher.

With one out, Adam Duvall offered a reminder of his game-changing power, blasting a slider in the heart of the zone for a 426-foot homer that sailed well over the fence in dead center. The long ball was the fifth of the season for Duvall, and his first in 10 games since coming off the injured list after a left wrist fracture.

Two batters later, Arroyo — who’d singled in his first at-bat — amplified the rally. On a 2-and-2 pitch, he hunted a fastball at the top of the zone. He got one above it, but at 91 miles per hour he was able to sledgehammer Ober’s offering for a line drive into the left field seats for a solo homer, Arroyo’s third long ball of the year.

That 2-0 advantage proved sizable on a night when Crawford turned in his best start of 2023, evoking memories of a nearly two-month stretch last season when he was the Sox’ best starter. While Crawford spent much of the game pitching out of the stretch while allowing six hits in five innings, he attacked the strike zone with a five-pitch mix, didn’t walk anyone, and executed at a high level whenever the temperature rose.

With two on and one out in the second, he unleashed a full-count cutter to Max Kepler that elicited a tapper just in front of the plate. Conner Wong sprung to the ball to initiate a rare, inning-ending, 2-6-3 double play, the only recorded instance of such a twin killing in available play-by-play data, which dates to 1988.

Crawford again smothered a two-on, two-out Twins rally by eliciting an inning-ending ground out in the third. Then, in his final inning, the righthander responded to a runner reaching third with one out by getting back-to-back strikeouts of Edouard Julien and Carlos Correa on 95-m.p.h. fastballs to conclude his five scoreless innings in which he walked none and struck out five.

Following Crawford’s strong performance, the Sox blew the game open with a hail of hits from line to line. Three opposite-field singles by Masataka Yoshida, Arroyo, and Wong in the sixth inning increased the Sox’ advantage to 3-0, and a five-run rally in the seventh ended any drama.

The Sox batted around in the seventh, collecting five hits, most notable among them an RBI double to right by Justin Turner and a bases-loaded, three-run double by Arroyo. One inning later, Yoshida’s mammoth shot to right-center — a 447-foot blast for his eighth long ball of the year and his first since May 31 — made it a 10-0 game. Yoshida’s blast was part of a three-hit effort.

Arroyo, who’d never had more than three hits in a game, then capped his night with a single up the middle against Twins position player-turned-pitcher Donovan Solano in the ninth. The five-hit game was the first by a Red Sox since 2019.

While the Twins rallied in the final two innings against mop-up reliever Corey Kluber, blasting three homers off the beleaguered righthander, who has given up 17 long balls in 55 innings, the Sox cruised across the finish line. Despite allowing four runs, Kluber was credited with the first save of his career.

The Sox have scored 50 runs in their last six games, a span in which they’ve allowed just 18 runs. The six-game winning streak is their second longest of the season.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.