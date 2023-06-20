Game 74: Red Sox at Twins lineups and notes

Make that five wins in a row for the Red Sox after Monday night’s 9-3 win at Minnesota.

The bats have come alive, as the Sox have outscored their opponents 40-14 during the streak, pounding out 56 hits in that span.

Bostn has moved to three games above .500, but is still in last place in the American League East, 12 games behind the division-leading Rays. The Twins have now dropped four of five to dip below .500, but still hold a two-game lead in the AL Central.