Twenty-two high school standouts recognized at Globe Foundation/Richard J. Phelps Scholar-Athlete Awards

In addition, four three-sport standouts, all seniors, were honored as Athletes of the Year, Owen McHugh (Milton) and Rose MacLean (Andover), in the Will McDonough/ MIAA division, and Molly Driscoll (Brooks) and Rogan Cardinal (Pingree) for NEPSAC schools.

Eighteen seniors, representing seven MIAA districts, the city of Boston, and Eastern Massachusetts prep schools received $3,000 college scholarships, recognized not only for their wide-ranging athletic accomplishments, but also their academic performance and community involvement.

Days after many closed the book on their decorated high school careers, on the playing fields and in the classroom, 22 graduating seniors were honored Tuesday at the 37th Globe Foundation / Richard J. Phelps Scholar-Athlete Award ceremony, held in the Dell Technologies Club at Fenway Park.

Advertisement

The Athletes of the Year recognized at the 37th Globe Foundation/Richard J. Phelps Scholar-Athlete Awards Tuesday at Fenway Park included (from left) Molly Driscoll of Brooks, Owen McHugh of Milton, Rose MacLean of Andover, and Rogan Cardinal of Pingree. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff





While Tuesday’s ceremony acknowledged individual excellence, the winners were quick to reflect on the teammates, coaches, mentors, and family members who helped shape their success.

“All of the work that I put in, it finally showed off this year . . . but I feel like I’m taking this award home for my teammates and coaches as well,” said McHugh, who quarterbacked the Milton football team to the Division 3 Super Bowl, was a first-line center on the hockey team, and pitched the Wildcats to back-to-back Division 2 championships. He will play football and baseball at Williams.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“The older guys in front of me didn’t really get as many accolades, but [we would not] have had the success we had this year without them leading the way.”

The Globe started the scholar-athlete program in 1987, and Phelps, a Watertown native who is a longtime businessman and philanthropist, came aboard as a co-sponsor in 1991.

Nearly eight decades after starring on the mound for the Phillips Andover baseball team and later attending and playing at Yale, the 94-year-old Phelps said his fondest athletic memories come from the relationships he formed while competing — a message he passed along to the newest group of honorees.

Advertisement

Richard J. Phelps, 94, a Watertown native and longtime businessman and philanthropist, came aboard as a co-sponsor in 1991 of the Boston Globe Foundation Scholar-Athlete Awards Ceremony held Tuesday at Fenway Park. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

“These significant accomplishments will stay with you for a very, very long time — especially the victories. And as time marches on, those few losses will fade into a cloudy mist,” said Phelps, who threw the first pitch before last week’s Red Sox-Rockies game, his 90th straight attending a game at the park.

“I am sure one overriding memory of all these athletic contests will be the friendships that you made on the athletic fields. Those will be your greatest long term memories.”

Gus Quattlebaum, the Red Sox vice president of scouting, delivered the keynote speech at the 37th Globe Foundation/Richard J. Phelps Scholar-Athlete Awards Tuesday at Fenway Park. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The keynote speaker was Gus Quattlebaum (Phillips Andover, ‘93), vice president of professional scouting for the Red Sox. While lauding the accomplishments of this year’s honorees, Quattlebaum shared his perspective about the importance of remaining humble for those who hope to rise through the ranks of college and professional sports.

“No one cares what you did in the earlier levels. No one cares that you are a Phelps Scholar. You now have to prove yourself at the next level,” he said. “And I would argue the number one tool that we look for as scouts is humility. We’re looking for those of you who are anxious to learn more. It’s humility that’s going to carry you and open your mind.”

Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy, noting the ceremony is one of his favorite days of the year, said “it’s so much about achievement and academics, and also having great parents.”

Advertisement

For MacLean and Driscoll, a Middleton resident who is headed to Boston College to play lacrosse, the ceremony was a reunion, which they only realized upon arrivial. From ages 10 through 14, MacLean and Driscoll played hockey together on the Islanders Hockey Club, and lacrosse together for the New England Twisters.

Last fall, the Clemson-bound MacLean helped propel Andover to back-to-back Division 1 field hockey titles, propelled the girls’ hockey team to the Division 2 semifinals, and starred on the lacrosse team this spring. Driscoll was an all-Independent School League first-team selection for six consecutive seasons.

“It’s nice to think back, that it all paid off,” Driscoll said. “We had some good times together, and a lot of good tournaments. So that was a lot of fun [to both receive the honors].”

Cardinal, a Lynnfield resident who was the Eastern Independent League boys’ soccer MVP and an all-league honoree in both basketball and lacrosse, will play the latter at St. Lawrence.

The 18 Phelps Scholar-Athlete recipients:

▪ District 2-3 — Ricky Encarnacion (Leominster / New Haven) and Lauren Wattu (Tahanto Regional, WPI).

▪ District 4 — Brooke Tardugno (Methuen / Saint Anselm) and Rithikh Prakash (Burlington / Cornell).

▪ District 5 — Penny Spack (Peabody / Rhode Island) and Brady Warren (Lynn Classical / Saint Anselm).

▪ District 6 — Jimmy Ayers (St. John’s Prep / Johns Hopkins) and Waverly Smart (Ursuline Academy / Wesleyan).

▪ District 7 — Luke Sidwell (Franklin / Brown) and Sierra Abbott (Canton / Richmond).

Advertisement

▪ District 8 — Shakira Cadet (Durfee / UMass) and Adin Monroe (Fairhaven / Naval Academy).

▪ District 9 — Aiden Murphy (Silver Lake / South Carolina) and Melanie Chretien (North Quincy / Rhode Island).

▪ City of Boston — Kenyon Colbert (TechBoston / Wentworth) and Courtney Sarfo (New Mission / Northeastern).

▪ Preps — Kofi Fordjour (Roxbury Latin / Penn) and Layla Maniscalco (Chapel Hill-Chauncy Hall / Northeastern).

BOSTON GLOBE/WILL McDONOUGH ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

2022-23

Boys’ winner: Owen McHugh,cq Milton

Girls’ winner: Rose MacLean,cq Andover

2021-22

Boys’ winner: Josh Robertson, Marblehead

Girls’ winner: Kendall Blomquist, Westwood

2020-21:

Boys’ winner: Brendan Fennell, Melrose

Girls’ winner: Paige Gillette, Andover

2019-20:

Boys’ winner: Duncan Moreland, Beverly

Girls’ winner: Sydney Scales, Walpole

2018-19

Boys’ winner: Jake McElroy, North Andover

Girls’ winner: Audra Tosone, Walpole

2017-18

Boys’ winner: Sal Frelick, Lexington

Girls’ winner: Elle Hansen, Cohasset

Advertisement

2016-17

Boys’ winner: Patrick Flynn, Hanover

Girls’ winner: Angela Alibrandi, Westford Academy

2015-16

Boys’ winner: Jeff Trainor, Billerica

Girls’ winner: Yuleska Ramirez-Tejeda, Cambridge Rindge and Latin

2014-15

Boys’ winner: Brooks Tyrrell, Marblehead

Girls’ winner: Leah Cardarelli, Acton-Boxboro

2013-14

Boys’ winner: Michael Panepinto, Needham

Girls’ winner: Maggie Layo, Sandwich

2012-13

Boys’ winner: Andre Rolim, Somerville

Girls’ winner: Hannah Murphy, Duxbury

2011-12

Boys’ winner: Casey DeAndrade, East Bridgewater

Advertisement

Girls’ winner: Kara Charette, Fairhaven

2010-11

Boys’ winner: Shayne Collins, Mansfield

Girls’ winner: Andrea Keklak, Lincoln-Sudbury

2009-10

Boys’ winner: Conor Ressel, Gloucester

Girls’ winner: Molly Breen, Millis

2008-09

Boys’ winner: Sean Ryan, Norton

Advertisement

Girls’ winner: Kirsten Kasper, North Andover

2007-08

Boys’ winner: Tim Rich, Chelmsford

Girls winner: Melanie Baskind, Framingham

2006-07

Boys’ winner: James Hamilton, Harwich

Girls’ winner: Denise Beliveau, Framingham

2005-06

Boys’ winner: Chris Nixon, Duxbury

Girls’ winner: Lauren Mahoney, Archbishop Williams

2004-05

Boys’ winner: Chris Barnicle, Newton North

Girls’ winner: Ashley Waters, Amesbury

2003-04

Boys’ winner: Jason Blydell, Swampscott

Girls’ winner: Katie Brooks, Winchester

2002-03

The Globe Athlete of the Year Award was changed to the Boston Globe/Will McDonough Award following the death of the longtime Globe columnist in January of 2003.

Boys’ winner: Matt Antonelli, St. John’s Prep

Girls’ winner: Rachel Smith, Somerset High School

2001-02

Boys’ winner: Jim Unis, Gloucester

Girls’ winner: Brittany Cheney, Abington

2000-01

Boys’ winner: Robert Whitaker, Brockton

Girls’ winner: Lisa Tisbert, Andover

1999-2000

Boys’ winner: Dante Balestracci, New Bedford

Girls’ winner: Katie Collins, Reading and Tracy Prihoda, Needham

Advertisement

1998-99

Boys’ winner: Kevin Truelson, Archbishop Williams

Girls’ winner: Hillary Dunn, Medfield

1997-98

Boys’ winner: Abdirizak Mohamud, Boston English

Girls’ winner: Jenna Stacer, Holliston

1996-97

Boys’ winner: Jonathon Riley, Brookline

Girls’ winner: Emily Desjardins, Bishop Fenwick

1995-96

Boys’ winner: James Perry, Malden Catholic

Girls’ winner: Rebecca Sangster, Falmouth

1994-95

Boys’ winner: Peter Woodfork, Swampscott

Girls’ winner: Nicki Castonguay, Somerset

1993-94

Boys’ winner: Anthony Palmer, Winthrop

Girls’ winner: Katie Kiladis, Framingham

1992-93

Boys’ winner: Brett Budzinski, Ipswich

Girls’ winner: Sarah Dacey, Framingham

1991-92

Boys’ winner: Chris Blades, Marian

Girls’ winner: Kelly Amonte, Thayer Academy

1990-91

Boys’ winner: Andy Downin, Duxbury

Girls’ winner: Leanne Burke, Randolph

1989-90

Boys’ winner: Bill Counihan, Dedham

Girls’ winner: Lisa Moore, Wellesley

1988-89

Boys’ winner: Dan O’Connell, Triton

Girls’ winner: Sarah Behn, Foxboro

1987-88

Boys’ winner: Carmine Cappuccio, Malden

Girls’ winner: Kendall Daly, Masconomet

BOSTON GLOBE NEPSAC ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

2022-23

Boys’ winner: Rogan Cardinal,cq Pingree

Girls’ winner: Molly Driscoll,cq Brooks

2021-22

Boys’ winner: James Donahue, Belmont Hill

Girls’ winner: Myra Bhathena, Phillips Andover

2020-21

* Seasons cancelled because of COVID.

2019-20

Boys’ winner: Kalel Mullings, Milton Academy

Girls’ winner: Catherine Barry, Tabor Academy

2018-19

Boys’ winner: Jake Spaulding, Pingree

Girls’ winner: Lily Farden, Noble & Greenough

2017-18

Boys’ winner: Joey Luchetti, Lawrence Academy

Girls’ winner: Cassidy Kearney, Thayer Academy

2016-17

Boys’ winner: Jeff Costello, Buckingham, Browne & Nichols

Girls’ winner: Amaya Finklea, Noble & Greenough

2015-16

Boys’ winner: Griffin Beal, Pingree

Girls’ winner: Courtney Cashman, Governor’s Academy

2014-15

Boys’ winner: Cole O’Connor, BB&N

Girls’ winner: Sophia Sgroi, Newton Country Day

2013-14

Boys’ winner: Charlie Mitchell, Waring

Girls’ winner: Lauren Dillon, Nobles

2012-13

Boys’ winner: Brian O’Malley, St. Sebastian’s

Girls’ Winner: Maeve McMahon, Groton School

2011-12

Boys’ winner: Brian Hart, Phillips Exeter

Girls’ winner: Bryanna Bourbeau, Tilton

2010-11

Boys’ winner: Brendan Oliver, Pingree

Girls’ winner: Alex Carpenter, Governor’s Academy

2009-10

Boys’ winner: Derek Papagianopoulos, BB&N

Girls’ winner: Beverly Leon, Milton Academy

2008-09

Boys’ winner: David Lawson, Middlesex

Girls winner: Casey Griffin, Nobles

2007-08

Boys’ winner: Chris Dwyer, Salisbury School

Girls’ winner: Sarah Plumb, Nobles

2006-07

Boys’ winner: Corey Gatewood, Belmont Hill

Girls’ winner: Bray Ketchum, Greenwich Academy

2005-06

Boys’ winner: James Williams, Roxbury Latin

Girls’ winner: Micaela Long, Pomfret

2004-05

Boys’ winner: Brian Morrissey, Governor Dummer

Girls’ winner: Sarah Parsons, Nobles

2003-04

Boys’ winner: Charlie Davies, Brooks School

Girls’ winner: Devon Shapiro, Middlesex School

2002-03

Boys’ winner: Dan Shribman, Deerfield Academy

Girls’ winner: Kaylan Tildsley, Brooks School

2001-02

Boys’ winner: Jason Haley, Landmark

Girls’ winner: Louisa Butler, Phillips Andover

2000-01

Boys’ winner: Andrew Cleary, Belmont Hill

Girls’ winner: Meredith Hudson, Phillips Andover

Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Matty_Wasserman.