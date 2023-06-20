Twenty-two high school standouts recognized at Globe Foundation/Richard J. Phelps Scholar-Athlete Awards

Days after many closed the book on their decorated high school careers, on the playing fields and in the classroom, 22 graduating seniors were honored Tuesday at the 37th Globe Foundation / Richard J. Phelps Scholar-Athlete Award ceremony, held in the Dell Technologies Club at Fenway Park.
Eighteen seniors, representing seven MIAA districts, the city of Boston, and Eastern Massachusetts prep schools received $3,000 college scholarships, recognized not only for their wide-ranging athletic accomplishments, but also their academic performance and community involvement.
In addition, four three-sport standouts, all seniors, were honored as Athletes of the Year, Owen McHugh (Milton) and Rose MacLean (Andover), in the Will McDonough/ MIAA division, and Molly Driscoll (Brooks) and Rogan Cardinal (Pingree) for NEPSAC schools.
While Tuesday’s ceremony acknowledged individual excellence, the winners were quick to reflect on the teammates, coaches, mentors, and family members who helped shape their success.
“All of the work that I put in, it finally showed off this year . . . but I feel like I’m taking this award home for my teammates and coaches as well,” said McHugh, who quarterbacked the Milton football team to the Division 3 Super Bowl, was a first-line center on the hockey team, and pitched the Wildcats to back-to-back Division 2 championships. He will play football and baseball at Williams.
“The older guys in front of me didn’t really get as many accolades, but [we would not] have had the success we had this year without them leading the way.”
The Globe started the scholar-athlete program in 1987, and Phelps, a Watertown native who is a longtime businessman and philanthropist, came aboard as a co-sponsor in 1991.
Nearly eight decades after starring on the mound for the Phillips Andover baseball team and later attending and playing at Yale, the 94-year-old Phelps said his fondest athletic memories come from the relationships he formed while competing — a message he passed along to the newest group of honorees.
“These significant accomplishments will stay with you for a very, very long time — especially the victories. And as time marches on, those few losses will fade into a cloudy mist,” said Phelps, who threw the first pitch before last week’s Red Sox-Rockies game, his 90th straight attending a game at the park.
“I am sure one overriding memory of all these athletic contests will be the friendships that you made on the athletic fields. Those will be your greatest long term memories.”
The keynote speaker was Gus Quattlebaum (Phillips Andover, ‘93), vice president of professional scouting for the Red Sox. While lauding the accomplishments of this year’s honorees, Quattlebaum shared his perspective about the importance of remaining humble for those who hope to rise through the ranks of college and professional sports.
“No one cares what you did in the earlier levels. No one cares that you are a Phelps Scholar. You now have to prove yourself at the next level,” he said. “And I would argue the number one tool that we look for as scouts is humility. We’re looking for those of you who are anxious to learn more. It’s humility that’s going to carry you and open your mind.”
Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy, noting the ceremony is one of his favorite days of the year, said “it’s so much about achievement and academics, and also having great parents.”
For MacLean and Driscoll, a Middleton resident who is headed to Boston College to play lacrosse, the ceremony was a reunion, which they only realized upon arrivial. From ages 10 through 14, MacLean and Driscoll played hockey together on the Islanders Hockey Club, and lacrosse together for the New England Twisters.
Last fall, the Clemson-bound MacLean helped propel Andover to back-to-back Division 1 field hockey titles, propelled the girls’ hockey team to the Division 2 semifinals, and starred on the lacrosse team this spring. Driscoll was an all-Independent School League first-team selection for six consecutive seasons.
“It’s nice to think back, that it all paid off,” Driscoll said. “We had some good times together, and a lot of good tournaments. So that was a lot of fun [to both receive the honors].”
Cardinal, a Lynnfield resident who was the Eastern Independent League boys’ soccer MVP and an all-league honoree in both basketball and lacrosse, will play the latter at St. Lawrence.
The 18 Phelps Scholar-Athlete recipients:
▪ District 2-3 — Ricky Encarnacion (Leominster / New Haven) and Lauren Wattu (Tahanto Regional, WPI).
▪ District 4 — Brooke Tardugno (Methuen / Saint Anselm) and Rithikh Prakash (Burlington / Cornell).
▪ District 5 — Penny Spack (Peabody / Rhode Island) and Brady Warren (Lynn Classical / Saint Anselm).
▪ District 6 — Jimmy Ayers (St. John’s Prep / Johns Hopkins) and Waverly Smart (Ursuline Academy / Wesleyan).
▪ District 7 — Luke Sidwell (Franklin / Brown) and Sierra Abbott (Canton / Richmond).
▪ District 8 — Shakira Cadet (Durfee / UMass) and Adin Monroe (Fairhaven / Naval Academy).
▪ District 9 — Aiden Murphy (Silver Lake / South Carolina) and Melanie Chretien (North Quincy / Rhode Island).
▪ City of Boston — Kenyon Colbert (TechBoston / Wentworth) and Courtney Sarfo (New Mission / Northeastern).
▪ Preps — Kofi Fordjour (Roxbury Latin / Penn) and Layla Maniscalco (Chapel Hill-Chauncy Hall / Northeastern).
BOSTON GLOBE/WILL McDONOUGH ATHLETES OF THE YEAR
2022-23
Boys’ winner: Owen McHugh,cq Milton
Girls’ winner: Rose MacLean,cq Andover
2021-22
Boys’ winner: Josh Robertson, Marblehead
Girls’ winner: Kendall Blomquist, Westwood
2020-21:
Boys’ winner: Brendan Fennell, Melrose
Girls’ winner: Paige Gillette, Andover
2019-20:
Boys’ winner: Duncan Moreland, Beverly
Girls’ winner: Sydney Scales, Walpole
2018-19
Boys’ winner: Jake McElroy, North Andover
Girls’ winner: Audra Tosone, Walpole
2017-18
Boys’ winner: Sal Frelick, Lexington
Girls’ winner: Elle Hansen, Cohasset
2016-17
Boys’ winner: Patrick Flynn, Hanover
Girls’ winner: Angela Alibrandi, Westford Academy
2015-16
Boys’ winner: Jeff Trainor, Billerica
Girls’ winner: Yuleska Ramirez-Tejeda, Cambridge Rindge and Latin
2014-15
Boys’ winner: Brooks Tyrrell, Marblehead
Girls’ winner: Leah Cardarelli, Acton-Boxboro
2013-14
Boys’ winner: Michael Panepinto, Needham
Girls’ winner: Maggie Layo, Sandwich
2012-13
Boys’ winner: Andre Rolim, Somerville
Girls’ winner: Hannah Murphy, Duxbury
2011-12
Boys’ winner: Casey DeAndrade, East Bridgewater
Girls’ winner: Kara Charette, Fairhaven
2010-11
Boys’ winner: Shayne Collins, Mansfield
Girls’ winner: Andrea Keklak, Lincoln-Sudbury
2009-10
Boys’ winner: Conor Ressel, Gloucester
Girls’ winner: Molly Breen, Millis
2008-09
Boys’ winner: Sean Ryan, Norton
Girls’ winner: Kirsten Kasper, North Andover
2007-08
Boys’ winner: Tim Rich, Chelmsford
Girls winner: Melanie Baskind, Framingham
2006-07
Boys’ winner: James Hamilton, Harwich
Girls’ winner: Denise Beliveau, Framingham
2005-06
Boys’ winner: Chris Nixon, Duxbury
Girls’ winner: Lauren Mahoney, Archbishop Williams
2004-05
Boys’ winner: Chris Barnicle, Newton North
Girls’ winner: Ashley Waters, Amesbury
2003-04
Boys’ winner: Jason Blydell, Swampscott
Girls’ winner: Katie Brooks, Winchester
2002-03
The Globe Athlete of the Year Award was changed to the Boston Globe/Will McDonough Award following the death of the longtime Globe columnist in January of 2003.
Boys’ winner: Matt Antonelli, St. John’s Prep
Girls’ winner: Rachel Smith, Somerset High School
2001-02
Boys’ winner: Jim Unis, Gloucester
Girls’ winner: Brittany Cheney, Abington
2000-01
Boys’ winner: Robert Whitaker, Brockton
Girls’ winner: Lisa Tisbert, Andover
1999-2000
Boys’ winner: Dante Balestracci, New Bedford
Girls’ winner: Katie Collins, Reading and Tracy Prihoda, Needham
1998-99
Boys’ winner: Kevin Truelson, Archbishop Williams
Girls’ winner: Hillary Dunn, Medfield
1997-98
Boys’ winner: Abdirizak Mohamud, Boston English
Girls’ winner: Jenna Stacer, Holliston
1996-97
Boys’ winner: Jonathon Riley, Brookline
Girls’ winner: Emily Desjardins, Bishop Fenwick
1995-96
Boys’ winner: James Perry, Malden Catholic
Girls’ winner: Rebecca Sangster, Falmouth
1994-95
Boys’ winner: Peter Woodfork, Swampscott
Girls’ winner: Nicki Castonguay, Somerset
1993-94
Boys’ winner: Anthony Palmer, Winthrop
Girls’ winner: Katie Kiladis, Framingham
1992-93
Boys’ winner: Brett Budzinski, Ipswich
Girls’ winner: Sarah Dacey, Framingham
1991-92
Boys’ winner: Chris Blades, Marian
Girls’ winner: Kelly Amonte, Thayer Academy
1990-91
Boys’ winner: Andy Downin, Duxbury
Girls’ winner: Leanne Burke, Randolph
1989-90
Boys’ winner: Bill Counihan, Dedham
Girls’ winner: Lisa Moore, Wellesley
1988-89
Boys’ winner: Dan O’Connell, Triton
Girls’ winner: Sarah Behn, Foxboro
1987-88
Boys’ winner: Carmine Cappuccio, Malden
Girls’ winner: Kendall Daly, Masconomet
BOSTON GLOBE NEPSAC ATHLETES OF THE YEAR
2022-23
Boys’ winner: Rogan Cardinal,cq Pingree
Girls’ winner: Molly Driscoll,cq Brooks
2021-22
Boys’ winner: James Donahue, Belmont Hill
Girls’ winner: Myra Bhathena, Phillips Andover
2020-21
* Seasons cancelled because of COVID.
2019-20
Boys’ winner: Kalel Mullings, Milton Academy
Girls’ winner: Catherine Barry, Tabor Academy
2018-19
Boys’ winner: Jake Spaulding, Pingree
Girls’ winner: Lily Farden, Noble & Greenough
2017-18
Boys’ winner: Joey Luchetti, Lawrence Academy
Girls’ winner: Cassidy Kearney, Thayer Academy
2016-17
Boys’ winner: Jeff Costello, Buckingham, Browne & Nichols
Girls’ winner: Amaya Finklea, Noble & Greenough
2015-16
Boys’ winner: Griffin Beal, Pingree
Girls’ winner: Courtney Cashman, Governor’s Academy
2014-15
Boys’ winner: Cole O’Connor, BB&N
Girls’ winner: Sophia Sgroi, Newton Country Day
2013-14
Boys’ winner: Charlie Mitchell, Waring
Girls’ winner: Lauren Dillon, Nobles
2012-13
Boys’ winner: Brian O’Malley, St. Sebastian’s
Girls’ Winner: Maeve McMahon, Groton School
2011-12
Boys’ winner: Brian Hart, Phillips Exeter
Girls’ winner: Bryanna Bourbeau, Tilton
2010-11
Boys’ winner: Brendan Oliver, Pingree
Girls’ winner: Alex Carpenter, Governor’s Academy
2009-10
Boys’ winner: Derek Papagianopoulos, BB&N
Girls’ winner: Beverly Leon, Milton Academy
2008-09
Boys’ winner: David Lawson, Middlesex
Girls winner: Casey Griffin, Nobles
2007-08
Boys’ winner: Chris Dwyer, Salisbury School
Girls’ winner: Sarah Plumb, Nobles
2006-07
Boys’ winner: Corey Gatewood, Belmont Hill
Girls’ winner: Bray Ketchum, Greenwich Academy
2005-06
Boys’ winner: James Williams, Roxbury Latin
Girls’ winner: Micaela Long, Pomfret
2004-05
Boys’ winner: Brian Morrissey, Governor Dummer
Girls’ winner: Sarah Parsons, Nobles
2003-04
Boys’ winner: Charlie Davies, Brooks School
Girls’ winner: Devon Shapiro, Middlesex School
2002-03
Boys’ winner: Dan Shribman, Deerfield Academy
Girls’ winner: Kaylan Tildsley, Brooks School
2001-02
Boys’ winner: Jason Haley, Landmark
Girls’ winner: Louisa Butler, Phillips Andover
2000-01
Boys’ winner: Andrew Cleary, Belmont Hill
Girls’ winner: Meredith Hudson, Phillips Andover
Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Matty_Wasserman.