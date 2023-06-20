Who is Hamish Harding, tycoon and adventurer on the missing Titanic sub?

Among the passengers on the submersible, called the Titan, is Hamish Harding, an aviation businessman, air pilot and seasoned adventurer. Here's what we know about Harding and the others onboard.

A search is underway for a small submersible carrying five people that is missing in the depths of the Atlantic. The vessel set out to explore the wreckage of the Titanic before going missing Sunday.

Hamish Harding is the founder and chairman of Action Aviation, a United Arab Emirates-based company that buys and sells aircraft. The Briton, who is in his late 50s, also chairs the Middle East chapter of the Explorers Club, which calls itself a "multidisciplinary, professional society dedicated to the advancement of field research, scientific exploration and resource conservation."

Advertisement

Harding's social media pages are filled with photos of planes, rockets, ships and shots of his adventures. He said in a recent Instagram post that he was "proud" to announce he was joining the expedition on the Titan, which he said would probably be the only such excursion to the Titanic's wreckage this year due to poor conditions. "More expedition updates to follow IF the weather holds!" he wrote.

The president of the Explorers Club, Richard Garriott de Cayeux, said in a statement Monday that Harding was onboard.

"His excitement about this expedition was palpable," said de Cayeux, adding that he had recently spoken to the businessman. "I know he was looking forward to conducting research at the site."

What does Hamish Harding’s company do?

The Dubai-based company, founded in 2004, says it provides services including "aircraft brokerage, aircraft management and aircraft financing." It advertises itself as a specialist "in finding aircraft around the world that are hard to source, with the capability to do inventory purchasing, as well as providing asset-based financing to some clients."

Harding said in a recent interview with the trade publication Arabian Gulf Business Insight that business was "booming" because the coronavirus pandemic had been a boon for the business jet market.

Advertisement

"[P]eople like us with international connections and the initiative to find things are doing very well right now," he said.

Where else has Hamish Harding adventured?

Harding was a passenger last year on the fifth human spaceflight of Blue Origin, the private space company founded by Jeff Bezos, who is the honorary chair of the Explorers Club. (Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Harding said in the AGBI interview that his trip to space helped him "see the world from a different perspective" after he spent "some good quality time looking out down at earth."

In 2016, Harding went to Antarctica with the retired astronaut Buzz Aldrin, who nearly died after suffering altitude sickness on that trip. The Briton also holds three adventure-related Guinness World Records, including "longest time spent traversing the deepest part of the ocean on a single dive" for a 2021 excursion to the Mariana Trench that lasted 4 hours 15 minutes.

Who else was on the Titan submersible?

With an admission price of $250,000 per person, the passengers on the Titan are not average tourists. The trip is marketed by operator OceanGate as a real scientific mission, not a joyride. "It's not a ride at Disney," said one previous passenger in a promotional video. "There's a lot of real risk involved, and there's a lot of challenges."

Aside from the six-figure cost - plus lodging in and travel to and from Newfoundland, Canada - the submersible is limited to four passengers plus a pilot. The company said on its website in an advertisement for the expedition that the "roster" usually includes a pilot, three passengers - which it calls "mission specialists" - and a "content expert."

Advertisement

Harding said on Instagram that "a couple of legendary explorers" were onboard, including retired French naval commander Paul-Henri Nargeolet, who was advertised by OceanGate as one of the "CONTENT EXPERTS WHO MAY JOIN YOU ON EXPEDITION."

Nargeolet is the director of underwater research for E/M Group, a media and exhibition company whose affiliate, RMS Titanic, researches the Titanic and runs Titanic-focused exhibitions. Nargeolet was born in Chamonix, France, and raised in Africa, according to his company biography, which says he has completed nearly three dozen submersible journeys. E/M Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether Nargeolet was onboard the Titan.

The U.K.-based Pakistani entrepreneur Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman, are also on board, their family said.