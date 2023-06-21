There’s still time to catch up on ‘Dark Winds’ before season 2 arrives

A number of readers have written asking about “Dark Winds,” the evocative 1970s-set AMC mystery series adapted from the fiction of Tony Hillerman. The first six-episode season finished last July, and the second season, also six episodes, is due to premiere on July 30 on AMC and AMC+. Once again, the tribal police officers Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee will team up to solve a spree of murder on the Navajo Nation.

That means that, if you’re looking for a show, now is the time to watch the first season, which is available on Amazon and on AMC+. It’s a good whodunit involving an armored car robbery that may be related to murders on the reservation. But, more compellingly, it’s also a story marked by its detectives’ personal demons, family histories, and, most of all, Native American identities. Adapted by a creative team largely made up of Indigenous talent including director Chris Eyre, the show gives us a 1970s world ridden with micro- and macro-aggressions against the tribes, which lift it from being yet another crime drama into something more interesting, distinctive, and haunting.