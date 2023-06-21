Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

KANE BROWN: DRUNK OR DREAMING TOUR Since his breakthrough in the mid-2010s, this Oklahoma-raised country singer has deployed his resonant, deep voice in ways that show his genre-fluid interests, including collaborations with the EDM producer Marshmello and the R&B singer-songwriter Khalid. Earlier this year, he and his wife, Katelyn, had crossover success with “Thank God,” a besotted duet that’s invigorated by their out-of-the-studio connection. June 23, 6 p.m. Fenway Park. 877-733-7699, redsox.com/concerts

THE MALL Hailing from St. Louis, this duo makes cavernous, bone-rattling synth-punk accompanied by despondent, bellowed lyrics about the ruins around them. With the compelling hyper-gothpop project Pleasure Coffin, the Brooklyn neo-New Wavers X Harlow, and the tensely hypnotic Hexx Head. June 27, 9 p.m. O’Brien’s Pub. 617-782-6245, obrienspubboston.com

ED SHEERAN The British busker-turned-pop-superstar, who released the pensive “Subtract” earlier this spring, plays an intimate show as a warm-up for his two Gillette Stadium gigs over the weekend. June 29, 7:30 p.m. Boch Center Wang Theatre. 800-982-2787, bochcenter.org; also June 30 and July 1 at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough.

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country

DAYNA KURTZ This phenomenal, strangely underappreciated, genre-hopping belter doesn’t get up this way very often, but this time through there’s two chances to catch her. She’s touring with her musical partner of late, Robert Maché. June 23, 8 p.m. $28. Narrows Center for the Arts, 16 Anawan St., Fall River. 508-324-1926, www.narrowscenter.org; June 27, 8 p.m. $22. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

MARISA MONTE The Brazilian icon, a winner of four Latin Grammys and innumerable other awards, and widely regarded as one of the greatest singers her country has produced, returns to Boston to showcase “Portas,” the first record she’s released in over a decade. June 25, 8 p.m. $69. House of Blues, 15 Lansdowne St. 617-876-4275, www.globalartslive.org

VIRGINIA CREEPER Virginia Creeper is a Texas band, founded by Genevieve Poist, which is about to release a debut with a mouthful of a title — ”People Love the Dallas Cowboys Because They Want to Love Themselves.” Their Bandcamp page offers various tags — ”gas station core,” “country-gaze,” “doom folk” — that give some glimmer of what you can expect to hear. June 25, 9:15 p.m. $10-$15. The Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. 617-955-7729, www.lilypadinman.com

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

JULIAN LAGE QUARTET WITH JOHN MEDESKI As part of WasFest, the acclaimed guitarist collaborates with the famed keyboardist in a performance of prime plectrist Grant Green’s classic Blue Note album “Street of Dreams.” Pianist Gerald Clayton’s trio will open, with special guests trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire and saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins, performing Wayne Shorter’s opus “Speak No Evil.” June 24, 8 p.m. $24-$83. Shubert Theatre, 265 Tremont St. www.bochcenter.org

RACKY THOMAS & THE TRAVELIN’ MEDICINE SHOW REVIVAL BAND Ace harmonica player, guitarist, and singer Thomas leads his rootsy crew in an old-time tent show bash drawing on a range of influences from blues to gospel to boogie-woogie. June 24, 8:30 p.m. $18-$23. Boston Harbor Distillery, 12R Ericsson St. Dorchester. bostonharbordistillery.com

THE MAKANDA PROJECT WITH BLACK COTTON CLUB The invaluable Boston-based big band kicks off its summer concert series at one of Boston’s lesser-known public spaces, DCR Malibu Beach. The performance will also include interludes by Dorchester-based Black Cotton Club, which creates improvised, participatory arts experiences. June 25, 2 p.m. Free. DCR Malibu Beach, 530 Morrissey Blvd., Dorchester. makandaproject.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

SAVITRI Cambridge Chamber Ensemble presents an early-20th-century operatic rarity with Gustav Holst’s “Savitri,” an adaptation of a love story from the Mahabharata. The production stars mezzo-soprano Tahanee Aluwihare as the title character and baritone Junhan Choi as Death, and garnishes the music with original choreography by Indian classical dancer Kayva Prasad. June 22-25, Cambridge Multicultural Arts Center. www.cambridgechamberensemble.org

ROCKPORT MUSIC This weekend at Rockport offers a grab bag of music sure to please many tastes. Friday evening brings a program of J.S. Bach, Arvo Pärt, and festival composer in residence Mark Applebaum, performed by the Rockport Chamber Orchestra and a handful of soloists (June 23). Saturday’s “Night at the Opera” showcases tenor Paul Groves, soprano Sydney Baedke, and mezzo-soprano Michelle DeYoung in a program of favorite arias and Broadway hits (June 24). Sunday afternoon, pianist Marc-André Hamelin teams up with the Balourdet String Quartet for music by Felix Mendelssohn, César Franck, and Tunisia-born composer Karim al-Zand (June 25). Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport. 978-546-7391, www.rockportmusic.org

A.Z. MADONNA

BOSTON GUITARFEST Founded in 2006, this renowned international festival shines a rare but welcome spotlight on classical guitar, and features concerts, workshops, master classes, lectures, and a competition. Under the veteran directorship of Eliot Fisk and Zaira Meneses, this year’s edition will take place over six days at two Cambridge venues — the Foundry and the Multicultural Arts Center — and will include performances of a wide range of repertoire by its two directors as well as the English lutenist Nigel North, the Peruvian guitarist Jorge Caballero, and the Armenian guitarist Gohar Vardanyan, among many others. June 27-July 2, bostonguitarfest.org

JEREMY EICHLER

Boston GuitarFest co-founder Eliot Fisk. Keitaro Yoshioka





ARTS

Theater

AS YOU LIKE IT The sheer avidity and gusto of Genevieve Simon’s all-out performance as Rosalind sets the tone for this winningly buoyant production of Shakespeare’s pastoral comedy. In a time of backlash, director Harold Steward is making a statement by centering a nonbinary actor, Simon, in the play’s most important role. Simon’s Rosalind seems to be discovering the delights of the world for the first time — love, of course, but also the freedom to be fully herself. What this “As You Like It” reminds us is that happiness can be its own form of defiance. Through June 25. Actors’ Shakespeare Project in partnership with The Theater Offensive. At Balch Arena Theatre, Tufts University, Medford. 617-241-2200, www.ActorsShakespeareProject.org

THE NORMAL HEART Larry Kramer’s scorching, largely autobiographical drama about gay writer and activist Ned Weeks (Dylan C. Wack), who adopts confrontational tactics as he fights to bring attention to the burgeoning AIDS crisis in the early 1980s. Directed by Shira Helena Gitlin. Through July 9. New Repertory Theatre. At Black Box Theater of the Mosesian Center for the Arts, Watertown. 617-923-8487, www.newrep.org

EVITA Shereen Pimentel delivers an electrifying performance as Eva Perón, the former first lady of Argentina. Under the direction of Sammi Cannold, this production of the Tim Rice-Andrew Lloyd Webber musical seeks less to valorize or vilify than to understand the complex woman at its heart. Through July 30. American Repertory Theater in association with Shakespeare Theatre Company. At Loeb Drama Center, Cambridge. 617-547-8300, www.AmericanRepertoryTheater.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance

KAIROS DANCE THEATER The company premieres its new “Folktales, Fables and Feasts,” featuring live music by the 20-piece Sound Icon orchestra and Boston early-music vocalists Renaissance Men. The program includes artistic director DeAnna Pellecchia’s cabaret-influenced opera-ballet “Foxy,” partly inspired by Stravinsky’s comic opera “Renard,” as well as the new “Tavernous,” in which the pleasures of gluttony play out to a remix of drinking songs from Carl Orff’s masterpiece “Carmina Burana.” June 24-25. $5-$60. Tsai Performance Center. kairosdancetheater.org

JACOB’S PILLOW DANCE FESTIVAL The internationally acclaimed festival opens this week with an undisputed highlight — Mark Morris’s “The Look of Love,” an homage to Burt Bacharach (June 28-July 2). But even if you can’t make the trip to the Berkshires, you can get in on the action by live streaming the season opening gala June 24, which promises one-night-only performances (including Dorrance Dance, Lil Buck, Bill Irwin, and A.I.M. by Kyle Abraham) and the presentation of the 2023 Jacob’s Pillow Dance Award to Misty Copeland. June 24. Free (donations appreciated). www.jacobspillow.org/events/gala/

BENITA BIKE’S DANCEART The Los Angeles-based modern dance company returns to its Boston-area roots in a mixed repertory program of five works. During Bike’s time in the Boston area, the veteran dance maker was a Massachusetts Artists Foundation Choreographic Fellow as well as the chair of the Boston Dance Alliance and a member of the Boston Cultural Corporation’s curatorial board, so there is strong buzz about seeing what she’s been creating. June 24-25. $15-$35. The Dance Complex, Cambridge. www.dancecomplex.org

FLAMENCO AT STARLIGHT 2023 In this free, family-friendly show of dance and live music, Laura Sánchez Flamenco showcases connections between Flamenco and dances from Latin America and the Caribbean. This year’s outdoor presentation promises a special guest artist from New York City. June 24. Free (but recommend reservations in advance). Starlight Square, Cambridge. www.starlightsquare.org/events

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art

PRESENCE OF PLANTS IN CONTEMPORARY ART This exhibition is a living, breathing thing, at least for the most part; the five artists (or teams) in the show work with living plant matter to create both a paean to the thriving natural world and a warning of its fragility in this era of environmental despoilment and climate disaster. Participants are With the British team Ackroyd & Harvey; Welsh conceptual artist Cerith Wyn Evans; Los Angeles-based conceptual artist Piero Golia; Swedish artist Henrik Hakansson; and American multi-media artist Rashid Johnson. A film piece by Hong-Kong artist Zheng Bo will also appear in the museum’s Fenway Gallery. Through Oct. 2. Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, 25 Evans Way. 617-566-1401, www.isgm.org.

GUADALUPE MARAVILLA: MARIPOSA RELÁMPAGO When Maravilla was 8 years old, he fled El Salvador’s then-raging civil war and picked his way north to the United States, where he was eventually reunited with his family. In the years following, he suffered bouts of illness, both mental and physical, that he attributes to the trauma of war and migration; in searching for ways to heal, he discovered the therapeutic potential of sound, which he incorporates in his work. “Mariposa Relámpago” is part of the artist’s Disease Thrower series, a talismanic enterprise built from materials the artist collects revisiting the hazardous byways of his path to freedom all those years ago — and, of course, a series of gongs to make the healing complete. Through Sept. 4. The Institute of Contemporary Art’s Watershed, 256 Marginal St. 617-478-3100, www.icaboston.org.

TONY SARG: GENIUS AT PLAY If you ever wondered who came up with the idea of gigantic floating balloons of cartoon animals for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, look no further: Sarg, an illustrator, animator, puppeteer, designer, entrepreneur, and showman, is the guy. With the wonderfully uplifting distinction of being the father of modern puppetry in North America, Sarg, who died in 1942, is the subject of this first-ever comprehensive survey of his work at the Norman Rockwell Museum. Through Nov. 5. Norman Rockwell Museum, 9 Route 183, Stockbridge. 413-298-4100, www.nrm.org

MURRAY WHYTE

ANN WESSMANN: CYCLE The Boston artist no longer lives full time in her childhood home in Scituate, but she still tends the yard there. For this show, she retrieved and assembled nuts, twigs, and leaves shed from a horse chestnut tree and clippings from a Japanese barberry hedge that borders the property to create art that reflects on the cycle of life, the passage of time, the things we let go of, and the prickly struggles of the present moment. Through July 2. Kingston Gallery, 450 Harrison Ave. 617-423-4113, www.kingstongallery.com

CATE McQUAID

Ann Wessmann, “Journey,” 2023, Japanese barberry. This piece is part of the exhibition “Cycle” at Kingston Gallery. Will Howcroft









EVENTS

Comedy









ERIN JACKSON The New York comic is all for progressive relationships, but would never want a potential husband to take her last name. “You get married, you change your last name so people on Facebook know someone loves you now,” she says. “If I married a dude whose last name was already ‘Jackson,’ I would still hyphenate.” June 23 at 8 p.m., June 24 at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. $30. Off Cabot Comedy and Events, 9 Wallis St., Beverly. www.offcabot.org

BRIAN GLOWACKI You don’t often see local Boston comics headlining the Wilbur, but scene staple Glowacki returns for another go after playing the venue last year, joined by his friends Matthew P. Brown and Justin Hoff. June 24, 7 p.m. $32. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. www.thewilbur.com

BAD INTERSECTION COMEDY PRESENTS: LONG AND STOUT The “long” and “stout” in the name presumably refer to headliners Matt Shore and Tyler Durniak, hosted by Owen Linders featuring Angela Sawyer, John Farrell, and Mary Spadaro, plus, curiously, Josh Pick as “referee.” June 25, 6:30 p.m. $5-$10 suggested donation. Village Social Club, 6 Harvard Square, Brookline. www.eventbrite.com

NICK A. ZAINO III













Family

FAMILY PAINT NIGHT Bring your kids out to Trillium Brewing Company for a fun night of painting together. Ages 6 and up will receive an easel and paint materials and learn how to paint crabs under the sea. June 23, 6-7:30 p.m. $25. Trillium Brewing Company, 100 Royall St., Canton. eventbrite.com

THE FIRST ANNUAL BEANTOWN BEANFEST Boston is well-known for its baked beans, and families are invited to celebrate the legumes at Beantown Beanfest. Participants will be able to try dishes featuring beans provided by local vendors and engage in bean-themed games and activities. June 24, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Rose Kennedy Greenway, Atlantic Avenue. beantownbeanfest.org

COWPARADE NEW ENGLAND Have you heard the moos? In support of cancer research made possible through the Jimmy Fund and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 75 cow sculptures designed by different New England-based artists will be placed around Greater Boston to celebrate 75 years of the fund. Those interested in visiting the cows can check out the Pasture Map on the Jimmy Fund website. The cows are also for sale — some have already found homes for after the exhibition. June 24-Sept. 4. Free. Various locations. danafarber.jimmyfund.org

MADDIE BROWNING



