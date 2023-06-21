Amid close-calls, air-traffic controllers to receive new training

Air-traffic controllers across the United States will receive new monthly safety training sessions to address the spike in serious near-collisions on airport runways earlier this year. The Federal Aviation Administration is conducting the mandatory training starting in July, the agency said in a press release. The National Air Traffic Controllers Association union is collaborating with the effort, the FAA said Wednesday. There were eight incidents involving airliners on or near runways in January or February ranked by FAA as a serious risk of a collision or that prompted the National Transportation Safety Board to open an investigation. That’s almost double the annual average for the previous five years. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

LABOR

Judge faults Apple for anti-union activity

Apple “coercively interrogated” retail employees about their pro-union sympathies and restricted the circulation of union flyers, a US labor board judge ruled, marking a victory for labor organizers at the world’s most valuable company. In a Tuesday decision, a National Labor Relations Board judge wrote that Apple violated the rights of employees at its World Trade Center store in New York City, one of several around the country where workers waged union campaigns last year. The judge wrote that Apple should be required to “cease and desist” from coercively interrogating workers about their legally protected labor activism. It should stop confiscating pro-union literature in its break rooms and “interfering with, restraining or coercing employees” in the exercise of their rights, according to the decision. Tuesday’s decision is the first time an NLRB judge has ruled against Apple. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

MEDIA

Reporters at ProPublica unionizing

Reporters at investigative journalism nonprofit ProPublica announced Wednesday they are unionizing, bringing an industry-wide wave of labor organizing to a somewhat unexpected corner of the media world. The announcement, timed to ProPublica’s 15th anniversary comes as its corporate peers have been grappling with layoffs and cutbacks that have stoked employee discontent. By comparison, ProPublica — a donor-supported nonprofit that counted more than $57 million in assets on its most recently available tax forms — has been comparatively insulated from the economic challenges of the industry. In a memo to staff Wednesday morning, ProPublica’s president Robin Sparkman and editor-in-chief Stephen Engleberg acknowledged the notice it had received from the new union and that “once the details are worked out, we plan to recognize the union.” — WASHINGTON POST

Advertisement

DEFENSE

Raytheon project for Pentagon is 7 years late, costs 73 percent more

Raytheon’s system of 17 ground stations to control the Pentagon’s constellation of GPS satellites has drawn the ire of the House panel that funds annual defense spending because it’s running seven years late and is now $7 billion, which is 73 percent costlier than initial projections. “This is unacceptable and demands senior leader attention to ensure the program has the appropriate resources to complete development and deliver the capability as soon as possible,” the House Defense Appropriations subcommittee said Wednesday in its report on the fiscal 2024 defense budget. The Next Generation Operational Control System, known as OCX, is intended to provide improvements, including access to more secure, jam-resistant software for the military’s use of the GPS navigation system, which is also depended on by civilians worldwide. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CORPORATE FINANCE

More companies going private than public

Turmoil across equity capital markets over the past 18 months has resulted in more companies being taken private this year than listing via traditional initial public offerings. There have been 47 proposed or completed deals to take a public firm private with a total value of $113 billion, according to research from Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Andrew Silverman. That compares with 39 US-based companies that have gone public via traditional IPOs on domestic exchanges, raising a modest $9.3 billion. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

DELIVERIES

FedEx cut 29,000 jobs over past year

FedEx said it cut 29,000 US jobs over the past year and issued a 2024 profit outlook that fell short of analysts’ expectations as it continues to trim costs in the face of waning package delivery demand. The company is slashing expenses as the industry copes with a decline in package volume following two years of surging demand fueled by online shopping. Adjusted earnings in the next fiscal year are projected be in the range of $16.50 to $18.50 a share, the midpoint falling short of the $18.31 average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RESTAURANTS

Fine dining is picking up

New restaurants are opening up and — perhaps more surprisingly in the face of inflation and economic uncertainty — Americans are gravitating toward fine dining, according to Yelp data. Listings for new restaurants were up 10 percent between April 2022 and March 2023 compared to the same period a year earlier, per a Yelp report released Wednesday. The data also revealed consumer interest — measured by viewing businesses’ Yelp pages or posting reviews — in higher-end dining surpassed pre-COVID levels, while the appetite for more affordable options waned. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

VACCINES

GSK’s new RSV vaccine last two seasons

GSK’s newly-authorized vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus provides protection across two seasons, potentially giving the UK drug maker an edge over rivals. The shot for older adults, which was cleared by US regulators in May, demonstrated cumulative efficacy of 67.2 percent over two winters against the virus in follow-up data from the company’s trials, GSK said in a statement Wednesday. The results mean the vaccine may only need to be administered every other year, easing the burden on people and potentially increasing the commercial opportunity for GSK. The data comes as a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel is set to decide on what recommendations should be attached to GSK’s shot, as well as another vaccine for older adults from Pfizer. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

FASHION

Pharrell Williams unveils his first collection for Louis Vuitton

Pharrell Williams’s first Louis Vuitton show was a star-studded spectacle in Paris that included a performance by Jay-Z, tons of A-list stars, a gospel choir, and models in camouflage jackets and boots, all under the gaze of billionaire boss Bernard Arnault. For his debut show at LVMH’s biggest label, the music star-turned-menswear designer invited close to 1,800 guests. They gathered on Paris’s oldest bridge-located a stone’s throw from the Louis Vuitton headquarters-to discover his take on what men are set to wear in spring and summer next year. That vision: monogram-adorned Speedy bags in bright red and yellow, Bermuda shorts paired with white socks and loafers, an olive green aviator jacket, beret hats, and lots of “Damoflage,” or Williams’ word for pixelated camouflage. Models walked down the runway created on Pont Neuf to a soundtrack composed by Williams, who has won a string of Grammy awards. — NEW YORK TIMES

Advertisement

AIRLINES

Singapore Airlines tops best list

Singapore Airlines has unseated rival Qatar Airways as the world’s best airline in 2023, according to an annual poll of fliers. The Middle Eastern carrier slipped into second place, with Japan’s All Nippon Airways, Emirates, and Japan Airlines rounding out the top five, in the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2023. The highest-ranked North American airline was Delta, which landed in 20th position — up four spots on last year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS