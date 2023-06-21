By the numbers: The ‘urban doom loop’ in San Francisco versus Boston

And in both cities, there is a rising fear of an “urban doom loop” — what Globe reporter Janelle Nanos called “a kind of post-pandemic death spiral” bearing down on cities as economic headwinds exacerbate one another. She traveled to San Francisco to explore the toll that this phenomenon has taken, and what that city’s “doom loop” narrative might portend for Boston.

Though they are separated by thousands of miles, Boston and San Francisco have a fair amount in common when it comes to their post-pandemic recoveries. Both are wrestling with high office vacancies, shrinking populations, an increase in homelessness.

To take a closer look at what’s driving this cycle, we broke down some of the biggest factors — population, income, employment, and more — playing out in both cities.

Population

Since COVID-19 began, Massachusetts has lost about 110,000 residents to other states as remote work took hold, housing costs climbed, and concerns mounted over the state’s economic competitiveness. Zooming in on Suffolk County, the population has also shrunk, dropping about 3 percent from 2020 to 2022. San Francisco County, by comparison, lost about 7 percent of its population in the same span, according to census data.

Employment

About a decade ago, Boston was a smidge above San Francisco when it came to total employment, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But Boston soon lost its lead, and by February of 2020, San Francisco had nearly 55,000 more jobs than Suffolk County across all industries. The onset of COVID-19 cratered employment in both cities, but San Francisco, in its recovery, has once again inched ahead of Boston by about 36,000 jobs, as of December 2022.

Income

San Francisco has long outpaced Boston’s median household income, but the chasm has widened in recent years, with yearly earnings in the West Coast city now about 55 percent higher than what they are in Suffolk County, according to census figures.

Office vacancy

Remote work has taken a toll on commercial real estate nationwide, but San Francisco’s office market has taken a particularly devastating hit: From the fourth quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of this year, the vacancy rate climbed from 4 percent to 29 percent, research from a major commercial real estate services firm shows. Boston, by contrast, has taken a smaller hit, with its vacancy rate edging up from 7 percent to 14 percent in the same time period.

Transit

Public transit ridership has plummeted in Boston and San Francisco alike since the pandemic. At its COVID depths, one estimate found that the BART was at 7.25 percent of its 2019 ridership and the Muni, another form of transit in San Francisco, was at about 13 percent. Meanwhile, the MBTA never dipped lower than about 15 percent of its 2019 levels, according to the same estimate. Today, the MBTA has seen the swiftest recovery, with ridership in early June standing at about 71 percent of 2019 levels, compared to the BART’s 39 percent and Muni’s 62 percent.

Homelessness

As housing costs prove untenable for many residents in both San Francisco and Boston, homelessness is becoming one of the most prevalent issues for the two cities. In the West Coast city, the number of individuals experiencing homelessness grew more than 40 percent from 2005 to 2021, according to citywide tallies, and a greater portion of those individuals are unsheltered. In Boston, the number of individuals experiencing homelessness has been on the decline for years, with the vast majority of those counted sheltered.

