Here are the top children’s hospitals in the nation, according to US News & World Report

The rankings, published on Wednesday, have been released for 17 years with the aim of helping “patients and families make informed decisions,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at US News. He stressed that any hospital that makes the list is “among the best in the country” and “a standout.”

After nine years as the highest-ranking pediatric hospital in the country, Boston Children’s Hospital has fallen from it’s No. 1 spot on the US News & World Report rankings . But it still earned top honors — coming in second behind Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, which claimed the top spot for the first time.

“It’s natural for people to focus on the top line number but there are hundreds of data points behind it,” he said.

The honor roll distinction is awarded to pediatric centers that deliver “exceptionally high-quality care across multiple specialties,” according to US News. In collaboration with research firm RTI International, US News analyzed data from more than a hundred children’s hospitals and surveyed thousands of pediatric specialists.

While the ranking of Boston Children’s “may have shifted, our unwavering commitment to the well-being of children is unchanged,” said Dr. Kevin Churchwell, the hospital’s president and chief executive officer, in a statement. “We are honored to be ranked among the nation’s top pediatric hospitals — all working toward making life better for children and families.”

Best children’s hospitals 2023-2024 ranked by US News & World Report

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Boston’s Children’s Hospital Texas Children’s Hospital Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Children’s National Hospital (Washington, D.C.) Nationwide Children’s Hospital (Columbus, Ohio) Children’s Hospital Los Angeles UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Rady Children’s Hospital (San Diego, Calif.) Johns Hopkins Children’s Center (Baltimore, Md.)

For individual pediatric specialties, Boston Children’s was ranked No. 1 in the country for gastroenterology and GI surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, and tied for the top spot in the category of diabetes and endocrinology with Cincinnati Children’s. It also ranked second for cancer treatment, nephrology, and urology, and placed in the fifth spot for neonatology, orthopedics, and pulmonology and lung surgery.

“When I look across the entire data set, I don’t see any meaningful change in the performance of Boston Children’s,” Harder said. “It is not a different hospital than it was last year in terms of quality of care.”

Rather, the change was in the methodology used to evaluate hospitals, he said. US News has progressively been moving toward placing more weight on objective measures and less emphasis on expert opinion.

Methodology was based on factors including clinical outcomes, commitment to patient safety, and the degree to which families are involved in their child’s care. Refinements this year included a decreased emphasis on expert opinion and an increase in weight to measures such as commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion.

Churchwell said the hospital remains focused on continuing to “to innovate, collaborate, and advocate for the health and well-being of all children” with their colleagues in the field.

“Together, we strive to push the boundaries of pediatric medicine, advance research, and deliver innovative treatments that bring hope and healing to our patients. For our patients and their families, Boston Children’s is where they come for care, answers, and hope, and we have the privilege of delivering it,” he said.

In the past year, many prestigious schools have announced that they will no longer participate in the US News rankings, calling them unfair and unreliable. But Harder said US News has not heard from any children’s hospitals looking to stop participating in the ranking system. Rather the opposite is true, he added.

“We’re seeing ongoing growth in participation from children’s hospitals,” he said.

