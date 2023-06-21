NYC food pantry helpline expands services to Boston

Clients provide a phone number and answer a short questionnaire on where they’re located and what resources they’re seeking. Lemontree then provides them with a list of local food resources. The resources are accessible on the website, but the text message model allows for clients to provide feedback, ask questions, and receive reminders on when a food pantry opens. The helpline also offers assistance with applying for benefits.

Lemontree is a nonprofit that uses a text message helpline to connect its clients to free food. It has partnered with the Liberty Mutual Foundation, which provided a grant to support the launch in Boston. (The foundation declined to say how much funding it gave.)

To combat food insecurity, a New York City food helpline has expanded its services to Boston, connecting people to local food pantries and food banks.

The service relies heavily on client feedback. It asks clients for photos of the food they received and to give a review, which helps to determine which resources work best. Lemontree cofounder Kasumi Quinlan said this gives clients a voice and allows them to be treated with respect and empathy.

“When clients know that there’s a human being on the other end who’s really listening, it really lets us build a deeper relationship with them,” Quinlan said. “You would be surprised at how much people open up over text message.”

Quinlan said the experience of getting food assistance hasn’t changed since the food pantry system was established decades ago, primarily because there’s no profit to be made from supporting a pantry. Simultaneously, technology-based solutions haven’t been applied to issues like food insecurity.

“That’s something that we’re really excited about because there’s a lot of potential when you start collecting the right data and when you can apply technology to this area,” Quinlan said.

Lemontree was founded in 2017 by Alex Godin and began as a meal kit delivery service for lower-income families in New York. In late 2020, it evolved into a food helpline service after many of the clients they worked with said they didn’t know how to find information about local food pantries.

“In every city, there are ample resources and billions of dollars allocated toward food access. They’re just underutilized,” Quinlan said. “It’s not a simple problem, and there’s not one solution, but I think making information accessible is the first step.”

The organization’s text message service has allowed it to grow from helping 1,500 people in all of 2020 to serving more than 1,000 daily now. In addition to Boston and New York, it provides services in New Jersey and Philadelphia.

Hannah Nguyen can be reached at hannah.nguyen@globe.com.