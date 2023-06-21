Boston Common Frog Pond spray pool set to open next week

The beloved Boston Common Frog Pond spray pool is set to reopen for the summer season June 27, officials said Wednesday.
The wading pool will host a kick-off celebration on its opening day, featuring treats and a visit from mascot Frog Pond Freddy, according to a statement from Boston Parks and Recreation.
“Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods, and The Skating Club of Boston are pleased to welcome children and guests to kick off the 2023 summer season ... The day will include a fun and exciting celebration at 11 a.m. followed by the opening of the spray pool,” the statement said.
After the event, the pool will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Labor Day, officials said.
“Sit back, relax, and enjoy the beauty and history of The Boston Common while your little tadpoles splash around and cool down on hot summer days,” the Frog Pond’s website says.
Other organizations stopping by opening day included the Boston police ice cream truck, Mass Audubon, the Boston Public Library Chinatown Branch, Read Boston, and Science from Scientists, officials said.
The Fog Pond is used year-round, offering ice skating in the winter, the spray pool for children in the summer, and a carousel from spring through fall. The pool is managed by The Skating Club of Boston and staffed and supervised by youth workers from the Boston Youth Fund, officials said.
