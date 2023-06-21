Boston Common Frog Pond spray pool set to open next week

The beloved Boston Common Frog Pond spray pool is set to reopen for the summer season June 27, officials said Wednesday.

The wading pool will host a kick-off celebration on its opening day, featuring treats and a visit from mascot Frog Pond Freddy, according to a statement from Boston Parks and Recreation.

“Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods, and The Skating Club of Boston are pleased to welcome children and guests to kick off the 2023 summer season ... The day will include a fun and exciting celebration at 11 a.m. followed by the opening of the spray pool,” the statement said.