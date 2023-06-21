Curry College names Jay Gonzalez as new president

“I am thrilled to be joining the caring community of dedicated faculty and staff who inspire and support the students at Curry College,” Gonzalez wrote in a statement.

Gonzalez, 52, will begin his tenure at the Milton school July 31. He currently is a partner at the law firm Hinckley Allen.

Jay Gonzalez, the former Democratic nominee for Massachusetts governor, will serve as Curry College’s 15th president, the school announced Wednesday.

The Dartmouth College alumnus and former secretary of Administration and Finance under Governor Deval Patrick will be the first Hispanic leader of Curry.

“Together, I am confident that we will build on Curry’s rich history and strong academic foundation and take the bold steps necessary to adapt to new challenges and opportunities in higher education,” he wrote.

Gonzalez was elected unanimously by the college’s Board of Trustees. Board chair Pat Hughes said that the incoming president is a “transformational leader.”

“He will work with the faculty and staff to create a strategy for sustainable enrollment growth, both by reaching new markets and enhancing the Curry student experience,” Hughes wrote in the statement. “We are thrilled to have this outstanding individual lead our college into a bright and distinguished future.”

Gonzalez will succeed Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr., who served as president of Curry for 27 years. Quigley, who announced his retirement in September, has worked at the college since 1985. During his tenure, student enrollment at Curry tripled and new undergraduate and graduate degree programs were launched, according to his retirement announcement.

Gonzalez earned his law degree from Georgetown University. He previously served as the president and CEO of CeltiCare Health Plan of Massachusetts and New Hampshire Health Families before being elected as the Democratic party’s nominee for governor in 2018. He lost the general election to Governor Charlie Baker, receiving 33 percent of the vote compared to Baker’s 66. He has also served as an Adjunct Lecturer at the Northeastern University School of Law.

Curry College, founded in 1879, is a liberal arts college with nearly 2,050 students. It offers 25 undergraduate majors as well as graduate degrees in accounting, business, criminal justice, education, and nursing.

Elllie Wolfe can be reached at ellie.wolfe@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @elliew0lfe.