Historic Annisquam stagecoach restored as Gloucester celebrates its 400th anniversary

“I’m very pleased it was done in time,” said David Teele, a member of the Annisquam Historical Society. “It’s one of Annisquam’s biggest contributions for Gloucester celebrating its 400th anniversary.”

Appearing brand-new, the bright-red coach with yellow, pin-striped wheels was returned Wednesday to an old firehouse where the Annisquam Historical Society operates. In February 2020, it had been sent to a shop in South Dakota, with faded lettering, unsalvageable upholstery, and its original paint long gone.

A 19th century stagecoach, old enough to have been a part of Gloucester’s 300th anniversary celebration, was finally restored just as the city celebrates its 400th anniversary.

Manufactured by the Concord Coach Company in New Hampshire, likely around 1850, the stagecoach was one of many horse-drawn coaches that ferried mail, residents and tourists to and from the Gloucester village between the 1830s and 1890s, Teele said.

“If you wanted to go shopping in Gloucester, or if you wanted to do something down at the harbor, basically you could either row or you could take the coach,” Teele said. “It did everything from get you to high school, to get to the train station, to bring tourists up.”

After stagecoaches were replaced by electric trams, Teele said, the coach sat unused in a barn until around the turn of the 20th century, when summer and year-round residents bought it and returned it to the village.

Over a hundred years later, locals have rescued the stagecoach once more.

The restoration was fully funded by contributions local residents. Teele declined to say how much the restoration cost.

Wheel detail of the Annisquam Stagecoach, after its 28 months of restoration by Hansen's Wheelworks in South Dakota. John Blanding/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

The Hansen Wheel and Wagon Shop in Letcher, S.D. repainted and reupholstered the coach, Teele said.

They also touched up the running gear and wheels. Using old photographs, an artist at the shop painted a view of the old lighthouse on the port door.

“What Hansen’s did, basically, was bring it back to the condition that it would’ve had when it came out of the factory in New Hampshire,” Teele said.

People can view the restored stagecoach at the Annisquam Historical Society during regular hours, Teele said. The firehouse will be open this summer on Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, and Mondays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., except for July 28 and July 29.

A public presentation of the stagecoach’s history and restoration will be held in the Annisquam Village Hall at a later date, Teele said.

“The coach, in one form or another ... has provided a thread of Annisquam history,” Teele said. “I’m very, very, very glad that nothing happened to it and it didn’t rot away in somebody’s barn.”

Workers push the newly restored Annisquam Stagecoach into the Annisquam Historical Society's Deluge 8 firehouse Wednesday. The public can visit the stagecoach when the firehouse is open for limited hours on three days - Friday, Saturday and Monday - this summer. John Blanding/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

