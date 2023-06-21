Additional vessels arrive to join international search for missing submersible

A submersible vessel with five people aboard vanished Sunday during a tourist voyage to the wreck of the Titanic, about 900 miles east of Cape Cod, triggering a massive search by air and sea as the US Coast Guard and international forces converged on a remote area in the North Atlantic.

June 21, 2023

The difference between a submersible and a submarine — 10:45 a.m.

By the Associated Press

The vessel that went missing Sunday in the North Atlantic while exploring the Titanic’s wreckage is a submersible not a submarine, and there is a key difference.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains the difference. A submarine has enough power to leave port and come back to port under its own power.

But a submersible has more limited power and range. It needs a mother ship from which to launch, to return to, and for support and communications.

The Titan’s mother ship is the Polar Prince, a former Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker.

Coast Guard to hold afternoon press conference — 10:34 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

The Coast Guard will hold a press briefing at 1 p.m. on Wednesday in Boston to provide an update on the search for the missing submersible about 900 miles off of Cape Cod.

Captain Jamie Frederick spoke at a United States Coast Guard press conference at the First Coast Guard District base in Boston on Tuesday. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

By Emily Sweeney, Globe Staff

The US Coast Guard gave a report on the weather conditions at sea. Search crews are dealing with winds at 23 miles per hour and gusts up to 30 miles per hour, and 6- to 7-foot swells. The air temperature is 50 degrees.

Submersible search is ‘incredibly complex’ case, Coast Guard official says — 10:13 a.m.

By Emily Sweeney, Globe Staff

US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger appeared on “CBS Mornings” Wednesday and said the search was an international effort and their thoughts are with the crew members and their families. He described the situation as an “incredibly complex” case.

”Over the course of the next 24 hours, we’re going to bring additional vessels, additional remote operated vehicles, and we’re going to continue to fly in the air,” he said. “So, we’ll continue to look.”

Additional vessels arrive to help with search — 10:06 a.m.

By Emily Sweeney, Globe Staff

The US Coast Guard tweeted at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday that three vessels — Canadian CGS John Cabot, Canadian CGS Atlantic Merlin, and commercial vessel Skandi Vinland — had arrived at the scene and were searching the area for signs of the Titan.

Colleague of billionaire on board Titan says noises are ‘cause for hope’ — 9:48 a.m.

By Emily Sweeney, Globe Staff

One of the passengers on the missing submersible is Hamish Harding, a British businessman, adventurer, and a member of The Explorers Club, a society that promotes scientific exploration and field study.

Richard Garriott de Cayeux, president of The Explorers Club, said he saw Harding last week and “his excitement about this expedition was palpable.”

On Tuesday night, Garriott de Cayeux tweeted out a statement saying that there was still cause for hope.

”There is cause for hope, based on data from the field - we understand that likely signs of life have been detected at the site,” he said. “We now have direct lines to the highest levels of Congress, The Coast Guard, Air Force, Navy and The White House, thanks to your support. We continue to work on approval for the Magellan ROVs [remote operating vehicles] to be allowed to deploy to the site as we believe they can provide invaluable assistance.”

Magellan Ltd. is the deep-sea mapping company that recently made a full-sized 3D scan of the Titanic.

Plane reportedly detected ‘banging sounds’ every 30 minutes — 9:33 a.m.

By the Associated Press

The Coast Guard statement came after Rolling Stone, citing what it described as internal U.S. Department of Homeland Security emails on the search, said that teams heard “banging sounds in the area every 30 minutes.”

Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises during search — 9:19 a.m.

By the Associated Press

A Canadian aircraft has detected underwater noises during the hunt for the submersible. The U.S. Coast Guard said via Twitter early Wednesday that as a result of the noises detected by the Canadian P-3 patrol aircraft, search efforts have been relocated and the data is being used to help guide the ongoing effort.

Coast Guard releases image showing search patterns in Atlantic — 9:01 a.m.

By Emily Sweeney, Globe Staff

The US Coast Guard released this image on Tuesday showing the search patterns that have been used in the search for the Titan submersible after it went missing 900 miles east of Cape Cod. The submersible was launched from the Canadian research vessel Polar Prince at 8 a.m. Sunday and was expected to resurface at 3 p.m., but that never happened after communication was lost an hour and 45 minutes into the dive.

A graphic depicting the Coast Guard’s search for the missing submersible. US Coast Guard

What might have happened to it? — 8:44 a.m.

By the Associated Press

Eric Fusil, an associate professor and director of the shipbuilding hub at the University of Adelaide, described several possible scenarios, including a power blackout, fire, flood or entanglement.

A fire, he said, could incapacitate the vessel’s systems or create toxic fumes that could render the crew unconscious. A flood would be even more dramatic, resulting in a near instantaneous implosion.

The most optimistic scenario would be a power loss that allowed the vessel to return to the surface, where it would wait for search crews to find it, Fusil said.

“The takeaway is that it’s easier to go and rescue people in space than to dive that deep and rescue people because we can’t communicate easily,” he said. “It’s still a very, very risky endeavor, even with the technology of today.”

OceanGate was warned of potential for ‘catastrophic’ problems — 8:31 a.m.

By The New York Times

Leaders in the submersible craft industry were so worried about what they called the “experimental” approach of OceanGate, the company whose craft has gone missing, that they wrote a letter in 2018 warning of possible “catastrophic” problems with the submersible’s development and its planned mission to tour the Titanic wreckage.

The letter, obtained by The New York Times, was sent to OceanGate’s CEO, Stockton Rush, by the Manned Underwater Vehicles committee of the Marine Technology Society, a 60-year-old trade group that aims to promote ocean technology and educate the public about it.

A look at the passengers on board — 8:14 a.m.

By the Associated Press

A renowned Titanic expert, a world-record holding adventurer, two members of one of Pakistan’s wealthiest families, and the CEO of the company leading an expedition to the world’s most famous shipwreck are facing critical danger aboard a small submersible that went missing in the Atlantic Ocean.

What it’s like inside the missing vessel — 8:03 a.m.

By Emily Sweeney, Globe Staff

Imagine sitting in a tube-shaped vessel, about the size of a minivan, with four other people. You’re bolted in, with no way to get out, while the pilot uses a video game controller to steer through the ocean depths, more than two miles below the surface.

This is Titan, the submersible vessel bound for the wreckage of the Titanic that went missing on Sunday.

What kind of deep-sea vessel is it? — 7:42 a.m.

By the Associated Press

OceanGate has described the Titan as “the largest of any deep diving submersible” with an “unparalleled safety feature” that assesses the integrity of the hull throughout every dive.

Made of titanium and filament wound carbon fiber, the Titan weighs 20,000 pounds in the air, but is ballasted to be neutrally buoyant once it reaches the seafloor, the company said.

Titan is capable of diving 2.4 miles “with a comfortable safety margin,” according to documents filed by the company in April with a U.S. District Court in Virginia that oversees Titanic matters.

At the time of the filing, Titan had undergone more than 50 test dives, including to the equivalent depth of the Titanic, in deep waters off the Bahamas and in a pressure chamber, the company said.

This photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions shows a submersible vessel named Titan used to visit the wreckage site of the Titanic. Uncredited/Associated Press

During its 2022 expedition, OceanGate reported that the submersible had a battery issue on its first dive and had to be manually attached to its lifting platform.

Greg Stone, a longtime ocean scientist based in California who has been on similar submersibles, said the vessels operate much like hot air balloons, with weights that pull it down. He said those onboard would have been briefed on how to bring the submersible back to the surface.

“It’s all about buoyancy,” he said. “It’s usually a few switches where you can throw them, and they’ll just release the weights on the outside of the submarine and it’ll come back up.”

When and where did the Titan go missing? — 7:30 a.m.

By the Associated Press

The craft submerged Sunday morning, and its support vessel lost contact with it about an hour and 45 minutes later, according to the Coast Guard.

The vessel was reported overdue about 435 miles south of St. John’s, Newfoundland, according to Canada’s Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The Titan was launched from an icebreaker that was hired by OceanGate and formerly operated by the Canadian Coast Guard. The ship has ferried dozens of people and the submersible craft to the North Atlantic wreck site, where the Titan has made multiple dives.