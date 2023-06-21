Lowell woman who abandoned newborn in Maine gravel pit in 1985 sentenced to six years in prison

HOULTON, Maine — A Massachusetts woman who abandoned her newborn daughter to die in a gravel pit in northern Maine on a cold winter day in 1985 has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Lee Ann Daigle, of Lowell, pleaded guilty to manslaughter after DNA evidence helped police solve the decades-old crime. The baby’s body was discovered after a dog found it in the gravel pit and took it to a family’s front lawn in Frenchville.

Daigle gave a tearful apology in court on Tuesday, saying she panicked instead of seeking help.