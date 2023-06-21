Man convicted of 2015 murder of NJ woman in Bridgewater

A Dorchester man was convicted by a Plymouth County jury Wednesday for the murder of a New Jersey woman whose body was found bound and burned by train tracks in Bridgewater in 2015, prosecutors said.

Fernando Owens, 51, was found guilty of first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping following a seven-day trial in Plymouth Superior Court, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office said in a statement.

Sentencing is scheduled for Friday. Under Massachusetts law, first degree murder carries a life sentence without parole.

Owens is one of three people charged with the murder of 29-year-old Ashley Bortner of New Jersey on Nov. 3, 2015.

Ashley Bortner

Owens believed she played a role in the murder of his son in Suffolk County, the statement said.

Owens fled the United States to the Dominican Republic after the murder but was captured by authorities there in 2016 and returned to Massachusetts, the Globe reported.

Also charged in the case are Julian Squires, 48, and Shannon Squires, 46, a married couple from Manchester, N.H. The pair were in Bridgewater around the time police received a 911 call reporting the burning body. They are believed to have assisted Owens in killing Bortner and disposing of her body, the statement said.

Julian Squires was found guilty of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison following his trial last year, prosecutors said at the time.

Shannon Squires is next scheduled to appear in court on July 20, prosecutors said.

