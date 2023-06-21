Man who stabbed woman in front of Worcester restaurant patrons convicted of murder

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of his former girlfriend in a Massachusetts restaurant where she was attending a book club meeting.

Carlos Asencio, 32, was convicted Tuesday by a jury in Worcester Superior Court. He faces a mandatory term of life in prison without parole at his sentencing scheduled for June 29.

Asencio, of Derry, stabbed Amanda Dabrowski, 31, nearly 20 times in the neck and body inside O’Connor’s Restaurant in Worcester on the evening of July 2019 in front of patrons and workers, some of whom restrained him until police arrived, prosecutors said.