More assets to join search for missing Titan submersible, Coast Guard says

The Titan is estimated to have as little as a day’s worth of oxygen left if it is still functioning.

The seven vessels from Canada, Britain, and France were expected to arrive at St. John’s Wednesday night, according to the US Coast Guard. Planes are also searching from the air in continuous back-to-back flights.

The US Coast Guard on Wednesday night announced more assets will be added to the frantic search and rescue for five people onboard a submersible vessel that vanished Sunday during an expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic.

The location of the search is 900 miles east of Cape Cod and 400 miles southeast of St. John’s, New Foundland.

Advertisement

The newly arriving vessels will join a Canadian Coast Guard vessel with sonar capabilities that arrived on scene Wednesday morning along with two commercial vessels to try to zero in on underwater noises detected in the search area by a Canadian military surveillance aircraft officials said.

“The noises have been described as banging noises,” said J. Carl Hartsfield of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, during a news briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities reported the 21-foot carbon-fiber submersible overdue Sunday night, setting off the search in waters about 435 miles (700 kilometers) south of St. John’s.

The seven vessels expected to arrive late Wednesday are:

Canadian CGS Ann Harvey

Canadian CGS Terry Fox

Motor Vessel Horizon Arctic (ROV)

French Research Vessel L’Atalante (ROV)

His Majesty’s Canadian Ship Glace Bay (mobile decompression chamber and medical personnel)

Air National Guard C-130

ROV from Magellan

The US Navy is also sending a Flyaway Deep Ocean Salvage System to the site, described as “a motion-compensated lift system designed to provide reliable deep ocean lifting capacity for the recovery of large, bulky, and heavy undersea objects such as aircraft or small vessels.”

The Titan lost contact one hour and 45 minutes into their dive.









Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.