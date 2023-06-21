Healey proposes new sex ed guidelines covering LGBTQ+ health, personal safety, and more

Governor Maura Healey moved Wednesday to update the state’s sex education guidelines for the first time in 24 years.

The updates are “inclusive, medically accurate and age appropriate,” Healey said at a State House press conference about the proposal, which she said covers LGBTQ+ health and wellness, mental and emotional health, personal safety, bodily autonomy, dating safety, violence prevention, physical health and hygiene, nutritionally balanced eating, physical activity, substance use disorder, and public, community, and environmental health.

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education plans to vote at their meeting next Tuesday on whether to open the health curriculum framework draft for public comment, after which educators, parents, advocates, and other members of the public will have 60 days to share their thoughts on the new regulations. After the public comment period is closed, the board could revise the draft and vote on implementing the new framework, likely later this summer or in the fall.