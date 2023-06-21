At Shattuck Hospital, state plans for 400-plus units of supportive housing

The scope of the plans will likely be met with pushback from park advocates and some neighbors, who have said they don’t want to see Franklin Park, which is Boston’s largest public open space, turned into “ another Mass. and Cass ,” an area at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, where homelessness is concentrated and drug use is rampant.

In an effort to combat the ongoing opioid and homelessness crises in Greater Boston, state officials on Wednesday announced sweeping plans to put more than 400 units of supportive housing at Shattuck Hospital in Boston’s Franklin Park.

Advertisement

But proponents say the Shattuck initiative will meet the critical needs of some of the most vulnerable state residents.

The current plan, the scale of which is larger than the state previously called for, includes 326 treatment beds at Shattuck, 200 units of permanent supportive housing for individuals, 120 emergency housing beds, and 205 more residential units of family and supportive housing, according to state officials.

The state previously sought 75 to 100 units of permanent supportive housing — though only one proposal was submitted — from a group led by Boston Medical Center. That coalition this week announced it earned provisional approval from the Governor Maura Healey Administration to redevelop the hospital campus.

“It is a big vision, it is a bigger vision than what was put forth in the” initial request for proposals, said Mary Beckman, a senior adviser at the Executive Office of Health and Human Services. “It’s extremely ambitious.”

There is no set timeline for the project, but the next step will be to engage with local community stakeholders, officials said. The supportive housing would come with a host of services, including case management, life skills tutoring, financial coaching, and clinical services, including care management.

Advertisement

The 13-acre Shattuck campus at Franklin Park currently offers housing, mental health, and addiction services. But some park advocates have pushed for the Shattuck to return to parkland.

Authorities said the total cost of BMC’s proposed development is $543 million, including a request for $207 million from the state. State officials said while the proposal “[merited] further discussion,” there is no funding commitment from the state, as “it is BMC’s responsibility to secure the necessary funding.” The BMC-led coalition said the proposal includes a 30 percent increase in green space for the Shattuck campus.

The vision for the site, said Josh Cuddy, director of housing and special initiatives for the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, “meets the moment we’re at in the Commonwealth.”

In 2021, Massachusetts saw nearly a 10 percent increase in overdose-related deaths, Cuddy noted, and the housing crunch continues to pose problems. According to state estimates, Massachusetts will need an additional 200,000 housing units by 2030, at least 20,000 of which will be needed for people who are “extremely low income” and 10,000 for “extremely low income” residents who require supportive services, Cuddy said.

He thought there were “a lot of misconceptions about permanent supportive housing.”

In Boston, problems continue to plague the area of Mass. and Cass, an open-air illicit drug market and the epicenter of the region’s homelessness and opioid epidemics. In the first quarter of this year, Boston reported 654 opioid-related EMS incidents, according to state records.

Advertisement

Neighbors and businesses there have long advocated for decentralizing services, as Mass. and Cass is a hub of services that aim to help homeless people and those who are addicted to drugs.

Abi Vladeck, the director of public/private development with the state’s Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance, said substance use disorder is a problem that touches nearly every family in the state in some way. While there will undoubtedly be pushback to the plan, Vladeck thought there would also be “a lot of support for the vision BMC has outlined here.”

The Shattuck proposal, said Rob Koenig, the executive director of strategic programs for Boston Medical Center System, won’t succeed without long-term community input.

“We are committed to a robust community engagement process,” he said.

The proposal aims to create a continuum of services for people in need of recovery from addiction, homelessness, or mental health problems, Koenig added. Right now, aspects of that spectrum of care are fragmented, he said. For example, it can be difficult for a person to progress from detox to clinical stabilization services. There can be administrative bottlenecks that pose challenges for people in recovery, he said.

The redevelopment of Shattuck, he said, represents a chance to address many of those challenges.

“We intend to create a continuum of services that patients can progress along,” Koenig said.

The state plans to move some of the Shattuck’s medical and psychiatric services to the South End in 2026.

The cottages currently at Shattuck that offer low-threshold housing for up to 24 people are portable, and the state plans on moving them once on-site construction begins.

Advertisement

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.