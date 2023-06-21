State public safety officials seize thousands of fireworks, urge people to leave pyrotechnics to professionals

In the past decade, fireworks-related incidents have sparked 1,000 fires and explosions, causing dozens of severe injuries and about $2.5 million in property damage, according to Jake Wark, a spokesperson for the department. The majority of the incidents happen in the weeks around the Fourth of July, he said.

The state Department of Fire Services is urging residents to leave pyrotechnics to the professionals this summer, with authorities having already seized thousands of fireworks in Massachusetts this month alone.

State Police and the state Department of Fire Services have already seized thousands of fireworks this month alone ahead of the summer season.

Fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts for unlicensed individuals, even if they are purchased legally in another state, officials said.

“Every single year in Massachusetts, people are hurt and property is destroyed by illegal fireworks,” State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a statement. “As we count down to the weeks when most of these incidents occur, we’re reminding everyone that fireworks are illegal because they are dangerous. There will be plenty of permitted fireworks displays this summer, so stay safe and leave fireworks to the professionals.”

This month, State Police have issued 10 summonses and seized “several thousand fireworks of various types,” Wark said Wednesday in an email.

“To protect their efficacy, we do not identify the locations or timing of these operations,” Wark said.

The number of fireworks-related fires and explosions skyrocketed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, rising from 57 incidents statewide in 2019 to 189 in 2020, officials said. In 2021, that number dropped to 80, but increased again the following year to 106 incidents.

Last year, State Police issued 40 criminal summonses for violating the state’s fireworks laws.

“If you travel out of state to bring them back here, there’s a good chance that the fireworks will be seized, you will be fined, and you will spend a day in court,” Wark said.

The department published a list earlier this month of professional pyrotechnic displays across the state that are scheduled this summer.

