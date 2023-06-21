Taunton synagogue and private home targeted with antisemitic graffiti, police chief says

Officers were sent to the Congregation Agudath Achim of Greater Taunton where they found a swastika “and other hateful references spray-painted on the side of the synagogue,” the chief said in his statement.

In a statement, Police Chief Edward J. Walsh said officers responded to a private residence on Everett Street around 3:30 p.m. last Friday where they discovered “racist graffiti” had been spray painted onto a vehicle and a recycling bin. Around the same time, police were alerted to more instances where racist graffiti was spray painted on property in the Bristol County city.

A Nazi swastika and other words of hate were spray painted on a synagogue and a private home in Taunton, and the city’s police chief is promising to prosecute those found responsible to “furthest extent of the law.”

He said the same vandal appeared to have targeted both locations: “The handwriting appeared similar to that found at the Everett Street home,” Walsh said in the statement.

The investigation is ongoing, the chief said.

“Taunton will not stand for acts of hate and intolerance, and we will call out these malicious and hurtful acts wherever we see them,” the chief said in the statement. “We will aggressively investigate these crimes and work with the district attorney to prosecute those responsible for these acts to the furthest extent of the law.”

According to its website, Agudath Achim, located on Winthrop Street, is now an unaffiliated Jewish congregation that has “been Reform in style and practice since the early 2000′s.”

“We welcome people from diverse back-grounds to participate in upholding a strong Jewish presence in the center of southeastern Massachusetts,” its website says. “Congregation Agudath Achim is an egalitarian and inclusive community, accepting of the LGBTQ+ community, people of color and people of different faith traditions. We welcome Jewish individuals, Jewish families, interfaith families, and others exploring Jewish life and practice. We live by the belief that all people are created in the image of God.”

