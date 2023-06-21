Modi visit highlights need to maintain ties

In granting Modi a coveted state visit, complete with a star-studded gala dinner, Biden will shower attention on a leader presiding over democratic backsliding in the world’s most populous nation. Modi’s government has cracked down on dissent and hounded opponents in a way that has raised fears of an authoritarian turn not seen since India’s slip into dictatorship in the 1970s.

WASHINGTON — President Biden has declared “the battle between democracy and autocracy” to be the defining struggle of his time. But when he rolls out the red carpet on the South Lawn of the White House for Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India on Thursday morning, Biden will effectively call a temporary truce.

Yet Biden has concluded, much as his predecessors did, that he needs India despite concerns over human rights just as he believes he needs Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, and other countries that are either outright autocracies or do not fit into the category of ideal democracies. At a time of confrontation with Russia and an uneasy standoff with China, Biden is being forced to accept the flaws of America’s friends.

Two and a half years into his administration, the democracy-versus-autocracy framework has, therefore, become something of a geopolitical straitjacket for Biden, one that allows for little of the subtleties his foreign policy actually envisions yet that virtually guarantees criticism every time he shakes hands with a counterpart who does not pass the George Washington test. Even some of his top advisers privately view the construct as too black-and-white in a world of grays.

“Any time a president dresses up his foreign policy in the language of values, any concession to geopolitical reality inevitably elicits cries of hypocrisy,” said Hal Brands, a professor of global affairs at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies. “The reality, of course, is that every US president — including the ones most devoted to democracy and human rights — realized that there were some relationships that were just too strategically important to hold hostage to concerns about democratic values.”

The dynamic, which has played out repeatedly, has become a wearying topic for some top administration officials. The democracy slogan, they said, never fully captured a more textured strategy that goes well beyond dividing the world into two simple and opposing camps. It was more about recognizing the growing global drift away from freedom and the threats posed by more aggressive powers like Russia and China.

“From our perspective, it has never been as simple as drawing up jerseys,” Jake Sullivan, the president’s national security adviser, said in an interview with several reporters Tuesday. “It has always been about seeing those long-term trends and trying to point those trends in the right direction and then being prepared to have a more sophisticated approach to how we build relationships with a range of different countries.”

The White House sees the Modi visit as a critical moment to cement a relationship with one of the leading “swing states,” as officials have come to describe powers that have not definitively taken sides in Russia’s war against Ukraine. And US officials see India as one of the bulwarks against an advancing China.

“We expect this will be a historic visit,” Sullivan said, predicting “a significant number of announcements” of agreements on military sales, technology, supply chains, semiconductors and energy, among others. “This really, from my perspective, will be one of the defining partnerships of our age.”

Sullivan insisted that Biden was not betraying his commitment to democracy by hosting Modi so lavishly and said the president would raise democracy and human rights concerns, albeit diplomatically. Biden, Sullivan said, will “try to indicate where we stand without coming across as somehow talking down to or lecturing another country that has a proud history of sovereignty.”

New York Times

DeSantis donors provided golf simulator, flights

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ wealthy donors and supporters lent a golf simulator to the Governor’s Mansion and provided private flights to fund-raisers and other political events, according to records obtained by The Washington Post.

The golf simulator came from Mori Hosseini, a major home builder who chairs the University of Florida’s Board of Trustees and lent the device to the Governor’s Mansion in DeSantis’ first year in office, according to documents released to the Post in response to a public records request. DeSantis, an avid golfer, has made his “blue-collar” roots a key part of his appeal as a Republican candidate for president and has faced some criticism for his interactions with donors.

DeSantis’ security cleared two employees of Ohio-based AboutGolf to enter the Governor’s Mansion in June 2019 to install the golf simulator, according to an e-mail released to the Post. AboutGolf simulators that require installation are typically built to fit a specific space and start at $27,500, according to a listing by Precision Sports. Curved-screen versions start at $69,500. AboutGolf did not respond Wednesday to requests for comment.

In an e-mailed statement, DeSantis spokesman Jeremy Redfern said, “As with all donations, it was accepted and coordinated by staff and approved by legal counsel. Donations to the residence and grounds have been received over many administrations. It will remain in the state’s possession for the use of first families, their guests, and staff as it is now.”

The Florida Department of Management Services, which oversees the Governor’s Mansion, also did not respond to emailed questions.

The Governor’s Mansion is overseen by an eight-member commission under the Department of Management Services. In a 2013 opinion, the state Ethics Commission said that when a public official “maintained control and access” over a donation it counted as an impermissible gift to the official, but where a governmental agency controlled the donation, it would be considered a permissible gift to that agency.

An Ethics Commission analysis would probably depend on who besides DeSantis had access to the golf simulator, according to Caroline Klancke, executive director of the not-for-profit Florida Ethics Institute and a former general counsel and deputy executive director of the Florida Ethics Commission. The exercise room and the cabana are among the “private areas” in the mansion used exclusively by the governor and his family, according to state records detailing the mansion’s layout and architecture.

“This would be ripe for their scrutiny if a complaint were to be filed,” Klancke said of the Ethics Commission. “I’m at a loss because it’s unusual.”

The Ethics Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hosseini did not respond to a request for comment. According to campaign finance disclosures reviewed by the Post, Hosseini also lent DeSantis and his wife use of his private plane on at least 12 occasions, including as recently as February. In 2018, Hosseini took DeSantis to play at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia — which boasts an exclusive membership and is home to the storied Masters Tournament — according to internal memos reported by the Tampa Bay Times and Politico. DeSantis attended the Masters in 2019. In 2021, he appointed the Augusta club’s chairman, Fred Ridley, to join Hosseini on the university board.

Washington Post