Hunter Biden shows he isn’t above the rule of law

There has been a stunningly loud silence from President Biden surrounding the news of his son’s plea agreement. There have been no attempts to meddle, no public outcries, no lambasting of the Department of Justice. This is not a repeat of his predecessor’s fiery tirades of “witch hunt” and “fake news.” Consistent with Biden staying silent about the indictments of Donald Trump — and keeping his campaign promise to restore independence to the DOJ — the president did not interfere when his own son was charged. Rather, there is a quiet, tacit, acknowledgement that this is how the law works: No one, no matter their connections or their surname, is above its reach.

In recent years, the rule of law has often seemed less a bedrock principle and more a hallowed ideal under siege. But in the wake of Hunter Biden pleading guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and striking a deal on a gun charge on Tuesday, I find a renewed sense of cautious optimism. This incident shines as a glimmer of hope that the integrity and resilience of our legal system may persist even amid the stark rancor of our political climate.

Meanwhile, we witness a parallel universe unfolding in the Republican camp. Former president Trump was indicted over multiple felony accusations, including mishandling classified documents. The response from his allies? War cries and defiant speeches. Jennifer Horn, former New Hampshire GOP chair and a staunch Trump critic, recently said, “He will win the nomination with the message that they have weaponized the justice system against Republicans, against conservatives.” But isn’t this the same justice system that Trump himself wielded like a weapon when it served his interests?

This stark contrast between the two narratives highlights a big difference in the understanding of, and respect for, the rule of law. The Democratic stance in this case underscores a commitment to justice and transparency, traits I, and my generation, fervently value.

Hunter Biden, who will plead guilty to the misdemeanor charges, is a private citizen. His response, too, differs significantly from the Trumpian playbook of denial and diversion. While critics may argue that Hunter Biden got off easy with a plea deal, it’s important to remember that such arrangements are commonplace in similar situations. (Some have even noted that the decision to charge Hunter Biden for these infractions at all suggests a harsher-than-usual approach.) This is the law working as it should, treating everyone equally, regardless of their last name.

In this moment, there’s a lesson for all of us. Asa young voter, I see in President Biden’s hands-off approach an opportunity. It’s an opportunity for Democrats to reinforce our commitment to the rule of law, something we may have thought was irreversibly tarnished. The refrain of “no one is above the law” is not just a mantra; it’s a principle that guides our party’s approach to governance.

This is not about absolving Hunter Biden or condemning Trump. It’s about appreciating that we have a president who understands and respects the integrity of the Justice Department, an institution integral to the functioning of our democracy. It shows that, even amid the political tumult, the rule of law can and does prevail. And that, for a young voter like me, is inspiring.

Kaivan Shroff is a New York-based public interest attorney and political commentator.