UMass Boston, ahead of the leadership curve

I read with interest Ellie Wolfe’s article on diversity among the newly appointed leaders of New England colleges (“N.E. colleges embrace diversity in new leadership class,” Metro, June 19). I thought it might also have been of some interest to mention that since 1988, chancellors of the University of Massachusetts Boston have been women (Sherry Penney, 1988-1995, 1996-2000; Jo Ann Gora, 2001-2004), Black (J. Keith Motley, 2007-2017), or Latino (Marcelo Suárez-Orozco, the first Latin American chancellor of any of the state universities, 2020-present). As a former faculty member of Boston’s only public research institution, I think it’s important to recognize that UMass Boston has been, in this respect among others, ahead of the curve.
Lloyd Schwartz
Somerville
The writer is the Frederick S. Troy Professor of English emeritus.