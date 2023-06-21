UMass Boston, ahead of the leadership curve

I read with interest Ellie Wolfe’s article on diversity among the newly appointed leaders of New England colleges (“N.E. colleges embrace diversity in new leadership class,” Metro, June 19). I thought it might also have been of some interest to mention that since 1988, chancellors of the University of Massachusetts Boston have been women (Sherry Penney, 1988-1995, 1996-2000; Jo Ann Gora, 2001-2004), Black (J. Keith Motley, 2007-2017), or Latino (Marcelo Suárez-Orozco, the first Latin American chancellor of any of the state universities, 2020-present). As a former faculty member of Boston’s only public research institution, I think it’s important to recognize that UMass Boston has been, in this respect among others, ahead of the curve.

Lloyd Schwartz