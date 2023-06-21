Bridgewater-Raynham’s Casey Wensley helps Team South walk it off vs. Team North in MBCA Senior All-Star Game

Wensley hit the walk-off sacrifice fly for Team South in a 11-10 win over Team North in the Massachusetts Baseball Coaches Association Senior All-Star Game Wednesday night at BC High’s Monan Park.

In doing so, he got to provide a more fitting end to his high school career.

DORCHESTER — After his high school season came to an end in the state tournament, Bridgewater-Raynham’s Casey Wensley returned his jersey to his coach. But with the chance to play one final time, he picked it up again Tuesday night.

After finishing the day with two hits (including a triple) and three RBIs, Wensley, who plans to walk on at Ole Miss, was named Team South MVP.

“I just don’t want to take it off,” said Wensley, of his high school uniform.

The 45th MBCA Senior All-Star Game provided some of the state’s best seniors a final opportunity to don their high school uniforms and for some — such as Franklin’s Dillon Cashin, the South’s Most Valuable Pitcher — a chance to wrap up their baseball careers.

Cashin, who pitched two shutout innings with a pair of strikeouts, got one more game with three of his Franklin teammates — Eisig Chin, Ryan Gerety, and Jase Lyons — before going on to Monmouth in the fall. But Cashin also met a number of new players from all across the region.

“Just coming out here, having some fun with a bunch of kids I’ve never met before, we all came together and just had a good time on the bench,” Cashin said. “It was a great way to end the high school career.”

BC High shortstop Jackson Moore (right) was on the spot, backing up diving third baseman Luc Nivaud of Cohasset. Moore made the put out for the South All-Stars with his throw to first base in the third inning. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Team South put up seven runs in the first four innings and withstood a late rally from Team North, who tied the game in the ninth on an RBI single from North MVP Brennan Shapiro of Latin Academy (2 for 3,

3 RBIs). Winchester’s Tobei Nakajima earned North Most Valuable Pitcher honors after throwing seven shutout innings and inducing a key double play.

The game featured 32 seniors, a number of them league MVPs or standout performers from this past spring season.

“I know a lot of these guys just from the summer circuit, the high school season, following them on Twitter, the papers,” said North Quincy coach Matt Edgerly, who headed the South All-Stars. “It was nice to see and get to meet a lot of the guys personally . . . They seemed like they had a lot of fun playing with each other.”