Celtics adding Duke assistant Amile Jefferson to coaching staff

Duke assistant coach Amile Jefferson has agreed to join the Celtics coaching staff, a league source confirmed. Jefferson and Celtics star Jayson Tatum were Blue Devils teammates and remain close friends.

After graduating from Duke in 2017, Jefferson spent a season with the Timberwolves’ G League affiliate before playing a total of 30 games over two seasons with the Magic. The 6-11 center was signed to the Celtics’ training camp roster in December 2020 and was waived prior to the season. After a brief stint overseas he spent the past two seasons on Duke’s coaching staff.