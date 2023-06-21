Celtics adding Duke assistant Amile Jefferson to coaching staff

Duke assistant coach Amile Jefferson has agreed to join the Celtics coaching staff, a league source confirmed. Jefferson and Celtics star Jayson Tatum were Blue Devils teammates and remain close friends.
After graduating from Duke in 2017, Jefferson spent a season with the Timberwolves’ G League affiliate before playing a total of 30 games over two seasons with the Magic. The 6-11 center was signed to the Celtics’ training camp roster in December 2020 and was waived prior to the season. After a brief stint overseas he spent the past two seasons on Duke’s coaching staff.
Jefferson is the fourth addition to coach Joe Mazzulla’s staff this summer. Bucks associate head coach Charles Lee and 76ers assistant Sam Cassell will be Mazzulla’s two top assistants, and Missouri assistant and former Celtics guard Phil Pressey was added in a secondary role.
The Celtics’ top assistant, Ben Sullivan, left to join former Celtics coach Ime Udoka’s staff with the Rockets. In March, assistant coach Damon Stoudamire was hired to coach Georgia Tech.
