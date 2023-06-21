Celtics on verge of deal for Wizards big man Kristaps Porzingis, would send Malcolm Brogdon to Clippers

On Monday, league sources told the Globe that the Celtics were focused on reducing some of the congestion in their crowded backcourt and adding a frontcourt piece , and this would certainly qualify.

Boston would send guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Clippers in the three-team deal, with Los Angeles primarily sending draft compensation to Washington. The Celtics would likely also include forward Danilo Gallinari in the trade.

The Celtics are on the verge of completing a massive three-team deal that would bring Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis to Boston, a league source said Wednesday afternoon.

Porzingis, 27, is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, in which he averaged 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks while shooting 38.5 percent from the 3-point line.

His arrival would allow Al Horford to slide back to his natural power forward position, and provide Boston with yet another floor-spacing big man who can make life easier for All-Star wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

To complete the deal, Porzingis will need to first opt into his $36 million player option for next season. The Celtics could negotiate an extension with Porzingis’s camp, or Porzingis could come to Boston on an expiring deal that moves the Celtics closer to the championship that has eluded them, and the sides could figure out his future with the team at a later date.

Brogdon was an important piece for Boston this past season, when he embraced his role off the bench and was named Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. But his season had a forgettable end, when he was slowed by a forearm strain and went 1 for 16 from the field over his final four games of the conference finals loss to the Heat.

According to multiple league sources, the completion of this deal would likely signal the end of forward Grant Williams’s time in Boston. Last fall, Williams was seeking a four-year extension worth approximately $54 million, but the two sides were unable to agree on a deal.

Williams shot 39.5 percent from the 3-point line this season but fell out of coach Joe Mazzulla’s rotation for much of the postseason. He is now a restricted free agent, giving Boston the ability to match any offer sheet he signs with another team.

But the addition of another frontcourt player combined with Boston’s ballooning luxury tax bill would likely make the partnership unsustainable, sources said. The Celtics could still negotiate a sign-and-trade with Williams, allowing him to land with a team that does not have the salary-cap space to sign him outright, with Boston receiving assets in return.

