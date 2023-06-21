Following latest disappointing outing, Red Sox place Corey Kluber on 15-day injured list

Kluber is 3-6 with a 7.04 ERA since being signed as a free agent to a one-year, $10 million contract. The 37-year-old was 2-6, 6.26 in nine starts before being demoted to the bullpen earlier this month.

According to the Sox, Kluber has shoulder inflammation.

MINNEAPOLIS — In a predictable turn of events after he gave up three loud home runs on Tuesday night, the Red Sox placed righthander Corey Kluber on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday.

He has since allowed 14 earned runs on 23 hits over six relief appearances and 13⅓ innings. Opponents hit .377 with six home runs in those games.

“I think this is the smart thing to do with him,” manager Alex Cora said, before the Sox played their third game of a four-game series against the Twins.

Kluber has averaged fewer strikeouts (6.9) and more hits (11.2) per nine innings than at any point in his career.

Tuesday night’s appearance against the Twins was particularly painful.

Kluber allowed a two-run homer by slumping Byron Buxton in the eighth inning, then solo shots by Royce Lewis and Max Kepler leading off the ninth.

All three homers had exit velocities over 104 mph.

“The first inning when he goes multiple innings has been solid. After that he hasn’t been able to maintain the stuff,” Cora said. “They’re putting good swings on him.”

Kluber was the only starter chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom obtained before the season. Through Tuesday, Sox starters had a 4.82 ERA, the seventh worst in the majors.

Hamilton, Walter on hand

The Sox replaced Kluber on the roster with Triple A shortstop David Hamilton.

It could be a short stay. Hamilton arrived on Wednesday afternoon on the same flight as Worcester teammate Brandon Walter.

Cora said there was “a good chance” Walter would start or follow an opener in the series finale on Thursday afternoon. That Walter was assigned No. 75 and told to be ready to pitch suggests there’s quite an excellent chance he’ll be activated.

The 26-year-old lefthander is 1-5 with a 6.28 ERA and 1.65 WHIP in 12 appearances for Worcester, 11 of them starts.

Hamilton, 25, was one of the prospects obtained from the Brewers in the Hunter Renfroe trade before the 2022 season. The lefthanded hitter had an .825 OPS in 52 games with the WooSox. He has stolen 97 bases in 111 attempts the last two seasons.

“I’m happy to be here. I think I can help a little bit,” said Hamilton, who woke his parents up Tuesday night with the news that he had been called up.

They were able to make it to Target Field for the game. His father, David, played in the Cincinnati Reds system from 1987-88.

Hamilton was added to the roster because infielder Pablo Reyes strained an abdominal muscle before Tuesday’s game.

Hamilton made significant improvement during the offseason, cutting down on his swing to make more consistent contact. That has so far paid off.

“He moves well, good instincts. He can play second; we can move him to the outfield,” Cora said.

If the Sox feel Reyes is ready to play, Hamilton will likely return to Worcester.

“I could be ready to play [Wednesday],” Reyes said via a translator.

Reyes has hit .308 with a .712 OPS in 25 games for the Sox since being purchased from Oakland after he was designated for assignment. He’s also played solid defense at shortstop and second base.

“I was able to show what I could do to help the team,” Reyes said.

Reyes smiled when asked if the Athletics made a mistake letting him go.

“I feel like I was prepared enough to help any team win games,” he said. “The Red Sox gave me an opportunity and I took advantage of that opportunity.”

Rodriguez stays in minors

Lefthander Joely Rodriguez will continue his rehab assignment in Worcester and is scheduled to pitch again Friday. The reliever is not expected to return until next week. He opened the season on the injured list with a strained oblique, pitched poorly over five games in May, and has been out again with shoulder inflammation … ESPN picked up the July 23 game against the Mets at Fenway Park. The Sunday game now has a 7:10 p.m. start time … Carlos Adames, the World Boxing Council interim middleweight champion, was on the field before the game and chatted with fellow Dominican Rafael Devers. Adames is fighting Julian Williams in Minneapolis on Saturday night.

