Injuries forced US to adjust roster for Women’s World Cup, but that shouldn’t be a problem

The result is a tweaking of the roster by coach Vlatko Andonovski, who Wednesday announced a roster that includes 14 players making their World Cup debut.

Captain Becky Sauerbrunn was knocked out of contention last week, adding to an injury list that includes two other 2019 starters — Abby Dahlkemper and Sam Mewis — plus Catarina Macario and Mallory Swanson.

The US is preparing to pursue a third successive Women’s World Cup championship. But the team will have to compensate for the loss of several prominent players when it travels to Australia and New Zealand for the tournament July 20-Aug. 20.

In the US’ favor are seven returning starters from its 2-0 victory over The Netherlands in the 2019 final in Lyon. The US swept through France with seven successive wins and a 26-3 goal differential, and has not lost in the World Cup finals since 2011.

And though this team is loaded with newcomers, the US should be able to make it to the elimination rounds with ease.

Likely the biggest loss is Sauerbrunn, 38, who early in her career competed for the Boston Renegades. But Alana Cook and Naomi Girma appear ready to step in. Cook, 26, and Girma, 23, will be able to match any opposing forwards for athleticism. And should the back line need experience and physicality, Julie Ertz can jump into the fray from her central midfield position.

As for leadership, the US has plenty of veterans. Ertz, Crystal Dunn, Lindsey Horan, Kelley O’Hara, and Megan Rapinoe count their caps in the 100s, and Alex Morgan has 206. Rose Lavelle and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher started in the 2019 final.

“No question we’re going to miss Becky,” Andonovski said. “That’s part of sports and we understand these things will happen. We’re very confident in the team that we have and very confident in the abilities of the players we have on our team that we’ll be able to overcome Becky’s absence.”

The US is not the only entrant contending with injuries. Ballon d’Or finalists Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France) and Vivianne Miedema (The Netherlands) are out following ACL surgery, as is England’s Leah Williamson and possibly Beth Mead.

If this is a time of transition for the US, the team seems prepared.

Up front, Morgan, 33, and Rapinoe, 37, might not cover as much ground as they used to. But there is plenty of youth to compensate via 20-somethings Trinity Rodman and Sophia Smith, plus Lynn Williams, 30, and Alyssa Thompson, 18.

In midfield, Ertz and Horan will hold things together, and first-time World Cuppers Savannah DeMelo, Kristie Mewis, Ashley Sanchez, and Andi Sullivan add depth. Few foes will be able to match up with this combination in Australia and New Zealand.

Early in her career, Mewis, 32, was part of the group that won the last two World Cups, but she missed out, partly because of injury.

“She is a mature player and she knows what it takes to be a successful player and what it takes to bring out the best in her teammates,” Andonovski said. “She understands her role to a T.

“One thing we love about Kristie is that when she is on the field, if it’s 15 minutes, then we know we’re going to get the best 15-minute player in the world. And she knows that and she understands that, and she executes it very well.”

The US has won four of the first eight Women’s World Cups. No team has accomplished a three-peat, but the US is rightfully favored to be the first.

“It’s tough for us to put more of a target on our backs and say we’re favored or not,” Morgan said. “We already have a target on our backs as World Cup champions. I’m very optimistic with our chances with this roster.”

