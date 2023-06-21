Jake Fraley rallies Reds late vs. Rockies to extend their MLB-best winning streak to 11 games

“It is fun when its your turn, but I’d argue that it is just as fun watching other guys do it, too,” said Fraley, whose homer was his ninth this season. “I think every guy in that clubhouse would say the same thing. I feel blessed to be a part of a team like this.”

Rookie sensation Elly De La Cruz hit a one-out bloop to left that fell for a double against Daniel Bard (3-1), and Fraley hit the next pitch over the wall in right, sending the Reds to their majors-best 12th comeback win of the season and the Rockies to their season-worst eighth straight loss. Cincinnati trailed 3-0 after four innings.

Jake Fraley hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the host Cincinnati Reds extended their majors-best winning streak to 11 games, rallying past the Colorado Rockies, 5-3, on Wednesday for a three-game sweep.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

The NL Central-leading Reds (40-35) have swept three straight three-game series and won five consecutive series overall. Their winning streak is the club’s longest since winning 12 straight in 1957.

Advertisement

“It is very inspiring to be around,” said Reds manager David Bell. “It is happening in the clubhouse. It’s happening on the field, and what’s happening in the ballpark, our fans, it’s seeing them enjoy the game. It means a lot to us.”

Andrew Abbott — the first Reds pitcher since the mound was moved to its current spot in 1893 to begin his career with three straight scoreless starts of more than five innings — allowed the first run of his career when Brenton Doyle led off the game with a homer. But the rookie lefthander was solid from there, striking out a career-high 10 in six innings and giving up three runs, all on solo homers. Abbott struck out the side in the sixth.

Advertisement

“I didn’t feel bad. Guys are going to score off you,” Abbott said. “It’s bound to happen. The biggest thing for me was how do I respond when it does happen. There were three for me today. I tried to stay composed and tried to give my team five, six, maybe seven innings and we didn’t tax the bullpen any more.”

Abbott combined with Lucas Sims, Ian Gibaut and Buck Farmer to hold the Rockies scoreless after the fourth. Gibaut (8-1) pitched around a leadoff single in the eighth and Farmer worked the ninth for his second save in five tries. The Rockies struck out 15 times.

“Is really liked our approach,” said Colorado manager Bud Black. “We just couldn’t get the barrel to the ball. Abbott’s got a good arm and the bullpen and did a nice job.”

Doyle drove Abbott’s 0-1 pitch to the right-field seats for his first homer since he hit two against Cincinnati on May 15 at Colorado. Abbott had begun his career with 17⅔ scoreless innings.

Eiehuris Montero made it 2-0 when he connected in the second, his first homer since March 30. Randal Grichuk homered to left in the fourth, his first longball since May 7.

Cincinnati tied it in the fifth, 3-3, on Luke Maile’s bases-loaded single and TJ Friedl’s run-scoring single.

Rays’ rookie Taj Bradley stellar in series split vs. Orioles

Rookie Taj Bradley allowed one run over a career-high six innings, Randy Arozarena and Isaac Paredes homered, and the Rays beat the visiting Orioles. 7-2, to split a two-game series between the top two teams in the AL East.

Advertisement

Bradley gave up three hits and struck out eight.

Arozarena and Paredes started a four-run second with consecutive homers against Tyler Wells, who also made two errors during the inning.

Ramón Urías and Gunnar Henderson homered for the Orioles, who are five back of the first-place Rays.

Zack Short, Tigers trounce slumping Royals

Zack Short homered and drove in three runs, Javier Báez got his 1,000th career hit and the host Detroit Tigers beat the slumping Kansas City Royals, 9-4, who lost for the 15th time in their last 18 games.

Matthew Boyd (5-5) allowed two runs and six hits in six innings for Detroit. He struck out seven without a walk.

“He had a really good changeup and a pretty good slider today,” said Tigers manager A.J. Hinch. “He can fall in love with them a little. You want him to maintain his fastball command at the top of the zone. But he did a very nice job for us.”

Detroit's Zack Short is greeted at home plate after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of Wednesday's 9-4 rout of the visiting Kansas City Royals. Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Brady Singer (4-7) lost his third straight decision, giving up five runs, seven hits and a walk in seven innings. He entered the game with a 6-0 record in 11 starts against Detroit but allowed five runs in 3⅔ innings in a no-decision on May 22.

Báez put the Tigers ahead 4-2 in the third, driving in Kerry Carpenter with his 1,000th hit.

“I congratulated and reminded him he’s still 2,118 behind [teammate Miguel Cabrera], so he better keep it up,” Hinch said.

Advertisement

Short led off the fifth with his fourth homer, giving the Tigers a three-run lead.

Cubs starting righthander Kyle Hendricks allowed three runs — one earned — and two hits in 6⅓ innings with three walks and two strikeouts in an 8-3 win over the host Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Kyle Hendricks helps Cubs complete three-game sweep vs. Pirates

Kyle Hendricks pitched effectively into the seventh inning and the Chicago Cubs beat the host Pittsburgh Pirates, 8-3, to complete a three-game sweep.

Nico Hoerner homered and tripled for the Cubs, who have won eight of nine. Ian Happ doubled twice and drove in three runs for Chicago.

Josh Palacios had an RBI double for Pittsburgh, but couldn’t stop the Pirates from dropping their ninth straight game. Pittsburgh has managed just 20 runs during a slide that’s seen the Pirates drop from first to fourth in the NL Central.

Hendricks allowed three runs — one earned — and two hits in 6⅓ innings with three walks and two strikeouts. His only real hiccup came in the seventh when a single, a hit batter and a walk loaded the bases with one out. The Pirates scored two runs on an error by first baseman Trey Mancini but otherwise did nothing.

“Overall, I’ve got to take the positives,” Hendricks said. “Just got to finish better.”

Blue Jays erupt for five runs in second inning of win over Marlins

Matt Chapman homered and doubled, Kevin Gausman pitched six-plus innings of three-run ball and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the host Miami Marlins, 6-3.

Cavan Biggio stepped in for late scratch Bo Bichette at shortstop and doubled and singled off of struggling Miami starter Sandy Alcantara. Bichette, the AL hit leader, sat out because of left thumb discomfort.

Advertisement

Biggio had an RBI double during a five-run second inning against Miami starter Sandy Alcantara that put the Blue Jays ahead, 5-0.

Luis Arraez went 2 for 5 for the Marlins and is hitting a major league-leading .398.

Gausman scattered eight hits and struck out six in his 12th start of six or more innings. Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara had another rough outing. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner gave up five runs and 10 hits over seven innings as his ERA increased to 5.08.

Designated hitter Brandon Belt was reinstated from the 10-day injured list before the game after missing time with left hamstring inflammation. He went 1 for 4.

Spencer Horwitz was optioned to the Blue Jays’ Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo in a corresponding move.







